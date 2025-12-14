2 Punjabi youths shot dead in Canada’s Edmonton

Two Punjabi youths, both from villages near Budhlada here, were shot dead in southeast Edmonton, Canada, in the early hours of Friday. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it believes the incident was a targeted attack and has launched an investigation.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Bareh village and Ranbir Singh of Uddat Saidewala village. Both had gone to Canada separately in pursuit of better career prospects.

Advertisement

According to information shared with Gurdeep’s family by his friend Arshdeep, the two youths were on their way to celebrate a friend’s birthday when unidentified persons allegedly opened fire on them.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a media release, the EPS said it received reports of gunshots at around 1:43 am on Friday in the area of 32 Street and 26 Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found two men, believed to be in their twenties, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The EPS Homicide Section has taken over the probe, and autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertisement

Police are searching for a dark-coloured sports utility vehicle (SUV) that may have been in the area at the time of the shooting. Investigators have urged anyone in the vicinity of Silverberry Road and 23 Avenue, as well as 34 Street and 29 Street, who may have dash camera or security footage from 2 pm on Thursday to 2:30 am on Friday, to contact the police.