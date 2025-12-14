DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Diaspora / 2 Punjabi youths shot dead in Canada’s Edmonton

2 Punjabi youths shot dead in Canada’s Edmonton

Gunshots reported in the area of 32 Street and 26 Avenue in southeast Edmonton, Canada

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 11:07 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photos of the deceased.
Advertisement

Two Punjabi youths, both from villages near Budhlada here, were shot dead in southeast Edmonton, Canada, in the early hours of Friday. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it believes the incident was a targeted attack and has launched an investigation.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Bareh village and Ranbir Singh of Uddat Saidewala village. Both had gone to Canada separately in pursuit of better career prospects.

Advertisement

According to information shared with Gurdeep’s family by his friend Arshdeep, the two youths were on their way to celebrate a friend’s birthday when unidentified persons allegedly opened fire on them.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a media release, the EPS said it received reports of gunshots at around 1:43 am on Friday in the area of 32 Street and 26 Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found two men, believed to be in their twenties, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The EPS Homicide Section has taken over the probe, and autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertisement

Police are searching for a dark-coloured sports utility vehicle (SUV) that may have been in the area at the time of the shooting. Investigators have urged anyone in the vicinity of Silverberry Road and 23 Avenue, as well as 34 Street and 29 Street, who may have dash camera or security footage from 2 pm on Thursday to 2:30 am on Friday, to contact the police.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts