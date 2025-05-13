DT
PT
Home / Diaspora / Anita Anand of Indian origin appointed Canada's foreign minister

Anita Anand of Indian origin appointed Canada's foreign minister

Maninder Sidhu has been made Minister of International Trade
Sukhmeet Bhasin
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 10:52 PM May 13, 2025 IST
Anita Anand. File photo
In a significant development highlighting the growing influence of the Punjabi diaspora in Canadian politics, two leaders of Punjabi origin, Anita Anand and Maninder Sidhu, have been appointed to key positions in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet.

Anita Anand, born in Kentville, Nova Scotia, to Indian physician parents, has been appointed Canada’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs. This marks a historic moment as she becomes the first visible minority to hold this position in Canadian history.

Anand’s political journey began with her election as Member of Parliament from Oakville in 2019. Since then, she has held several significant portfolios, including Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Minister of National Defence, and president of the Treasury Board. Her tenure as Defence Minister was particularly notable for overseeing Canada’s military support to Ukraine during the 2022 Russian invasion.

Before entering politics, Anand was a respected law professor at the University of Toronto, specialising in corporate governance and investor protection.

Maninder Sidhu, representing the riding of Brampton East, has been appointed the Minister of International Trade. First elected in 2019, Sidhu has been active in various parliamentary committees, including those focusing on natural resources, transport and international human rights.

Outside of his parliamentary duties, Sidhu is known for founding ‘The Kindness Movement’, an initiative aimed at supporting economically disadvantaged students in Canada and India. His background as a successful entrepreneur and community advocate has been instrumental in his political career.

