22-year-old Punjab man held with drugs, loaded firearm in Canada

The Extortion Task Force of Canada’s Peel Regional Police has charged a 22-year-old Punjab-origin man in connection with two violent incidents in Brampton linked to the organised crime group “For Brothers”, following his arrest by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).

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According to Peel Regional Police, a business in Brampton was targeted in a shooting around 2.50 am on April 21. The suspect fled in a silver car, and investigators recovered 14 shell casings from the scene.

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In a separate incident on May 6 around 8 pm, a man was leaving his residence when he was approached by an unidentified individual. The accused allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim, but the weapon malfunctioned. The victim escaped unhurt, and the suspect fled in a grey car.

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On June 23, EPS officers arrested Safaldeep Singh during a traffic stop. Police recovered a quantity of drugs and a loaded illegal firearm from his possession, leading to firearms and drug-related charges.

Working in coordination with Peel Regional Police, EPS transferred Singh to Ontario on June 26. He now faces additional charges of extortion and conspiracy to commit murder. He was denied bail and remains in custody.

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Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich of Peel Regional Police said, “Organised crime operates without regard for jurisdictional boundaries, and our response must be the same. Extortion has a serious impact on victims and communities, and we are committed to addressing this harm through targeted enforcement and strong partnerships across the country.”

Staff Sergeant Eric Stewart of the Edmonton Police Service said, “We have been investigating extortion networks and their multi-jurisdictional linkages in Canada for some time now, and we have established a coordinated approach with a focus on effective intelligence collection, sharing, and enforcement action across provinces.”