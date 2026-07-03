DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Diaspora / 22-year-old Punjab man held with drugs, loaded firearm in Canada

22-year-old Punjab man held with drugs, loaded firearm in Canada

Charged with extortion, conspiracy to commit murder

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 09:25 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A file photo of Safaldeep Singh.
Advertisement

The Extortion Task Force of Canada’s Peel Regional Police has charged a 22-year-old Punjab-origin man in connection with two violent incidents in Brampton linked to the organised crime group “For Brothers”, following his arrest by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).

Advertisement

According to Peel Regional Police, a business in Brampton was targeted in a shooting around 2.50 am on April 21. The suspect fled in a silver car, and investigators recovered 14 shell casings from the scene.

Advertisement

In a separate incident on May 6 around 8 pm, a man was leaving his residence when he was approached by an unidentified individual. The accused allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim, but the weapon malfunctioned. The victim escaped unhurt, and the suspect fled in a grey car.

Advertisement

On June 23, EPS officers arrested Safaldeep Singh during a traffic stop. Police recovered a quantity of drugs and a loaded illegal firearm from his possession, leading to firearms and drug-related charges.

Working in coordination with Peel Regional Police, EPS transferred Singh to Ontario on June 26. He now faces additional charges of extortion and conspiracy to commit murder. He was denied bail and remains in custody.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich of Peel Regional Police said, “Organised crime operates without regard for jurisdictional boundaries, and our response must be the same. Extortion has a serious impact on victims and communities, and we are committed to addressing this harm through targeted enforcement and strong partnerships across the country.”

Staff Sergeant Eric Stewart of the Edmonton Police Service said, “We have been investigating extortion networks and their multi-jurisdictional linkages in Canada for some time now, and we have established a coordinated approach with a focus on effective intelligence collection, sharing, and enforcement action across provinces.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts