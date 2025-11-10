DT
Home / Diaspora / 23-year-old Indian student dies in US after suffering from severe cough, chest pain

23-year-old Indian student dies in US after suffering from severe cough, chest pain

She graduated recently from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi 

PTI
New York, Updated At : 03:03 PM Nov 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda. Via GoFundMe
A 23-year-old Indian student, who graduated recently and was looking for a job, has died after reportedly being sick with a severe cough and chest pain.

Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, alias Raji, from Andhra Pradesh graduated recently from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched by her cousin Chaitanya YVK in Denton city, Texas.

She came to the US with hopes of building a bright future for her family who are marginal farmers in Karmechedu village of Bapatla district, according to the fundraiser.

Raji, who was looking for a job to begin her professional career, fell sick with a severe cough and chest pain for two to three days, her cousin said.

On November 7 morning, she did not wake up while her alarm rang, it said.

“She was a bright, hopeful soul who dreamed of helping her parents continue their farming journey,” Chaitanya said.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, Raji’s family’s only source of income is their crops and animals.

“As Raji’s family grieves this unimaginable loss, we are reaching out to our friends and loved ones for support,” it said.

The fundraising campaign aims to raise USD 125,000 to help cover her funeral expenses, educational loans and help bring her body back home and some financial support for her family.

Meanwhile, the medical examination of the body is underway in the US to determine the exact cause of death.

