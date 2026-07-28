25-year old Uber driver from Punjab arrested for sexual assault in Canada’s Burlington

A 25-year-old man of Indian origin from Punjab has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Burlington, Canada, last month.

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The accused, identified as Mandeep Singh, 25, was working as an Uber ride share driver at the time of the alleged incident.

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According to the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), the incident took place on June 16 at 5:15 pm in the parking lot of the Burlington GO Station located at 2101 Fairview Street. Police said Singh approached the woman and, during their conversation, allegedly sexually assaulted her.

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The woman immediately left the area but was allegedly followed by Singh to a nearby business, where he is accused of sexually assaulting her a second time.

Police said the woman did not suffer any physical injuries and later reported the incident.

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The investigation was taken over by the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit, which identified the accused.

On July 26, Singh, a resident of Etobicoke, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

“At the time of the offence the accused was employed as an Uber driver and investigators are concerned there may be additional victims. A photo of the accused has been attached to this media release,” reads the communique issued by the police.

HRPS has appealed to anyone with information to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit.

The police statement further said sexual assault is any sexual touching without consent and can range from unwanted touching to offences involving penetration. The statement also noted that there is no statute of limitations for reporting sexual assault, meaning that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to police for investigation.