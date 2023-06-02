30-year-old Indian-origin man dies in car accident in US

Washington, June 2
A 30-year-old Indian-origin man has died in a car crash in the US state of Ohio.
Milan Hiteshbhai Patel was travelling north along state Route 61 just after 4.30 am on Tuesday when his car went off the right side of the road, striking a ditch, a statement from the Norwalk post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Patel, who was alone in the car, was not wearing a seatbelt and was trapped in the car, police said.
He was removed using a mechanical device and ultimately died of his injuries, Fox8 News reported.
It is yet unknown if Patel was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The crash is being investigated.
