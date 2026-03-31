icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Diaspora / 33-year-old Indian man's speeding SUV kills pregnant teen, unborn child in Ohio

33-year-old Indian man's speeding SUV kills pregnant teen, unborn child in Ohio

Despite police officer's signal, Singh accelerated at a speed exceeding 120 mph

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:38 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tarsem Singh. @ICEgov/X
Advertisement

Tarsem Singh, a 33-year-old Indian man, has been indicted on multiple felony charges in Ohio. Singh was driving a Land Rover Range Rover Velar at around 100 miles per hour. Despite a police officer's signal to slow down, Singh allegedly accelerated, with police reporting that he fled at a speed exceeding 120 mph.

Advertisement

This led to a head-on collision with a Jeep Cherokee.

Advertisement

The high-speed police chase ended in a fatal crash that killed a pregnant teenager and her unborn child. 17-year-old Ashlee Holmes, who was a passenger in Singh's vehicle, was ejected from the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Singh sustained injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment before being taken into custody, as per Dayton Daily News.

Tarsem appeared in court in Darke County via video link and was assisted by an interpreter. Judge Travis Fliehman formally read out the charges against him.

Advertisement

"Indian criminal illegal alien Tarsem Singh's crash injuries are slight compared to those of his 17-YEAR-OLD PREGNANT PASSENGER Ashlee Holmes and her UNBORN CHILD, who were allegedly thrown from his Range Rover and KILLED when he crashed after fleeing from Ohio police at 100 MPH," a tweet by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement read.

Authorities have set Singh's bond at $1 million and his next court appearance is scheduled for April 3.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts