Tarsem Singh, a 33-year-old Indian man, has been indicted on multiple felony charges in Ohio. Singh was driving a Land Rover Range Rover Velar at around 100 miles per hour. Despite a police officer's signal to slow down, Singh allegedly accelerated, with police reporting that he fled at a speed exceeding 120 mph.

Advertisement

This led to a head-on collision with a Jeep Cherokee.

Advertisement

The high-speed police chase ended in a fatal crash that killed a pregnant teenager and her unborn child. 17-year-old Ashlee Holmes, who was a passenger in Singh's vehicle, was ejected from the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Singh sustained injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment before being taken into custody, as per Dayton Daily News.

Tarsem appeared in court in Darke County via video link and was assisted by an interpreter. Judge Travis Fliehman formally read out the charges against him.

Advertisement

"Indian criminal illegal alien Tarsem Singh's crash injuries are slight compared to those of his 17-YEAR-OLD PREGNANT PASSENGER Ashlee Holmes and her UNBORN CHILD, who were allegedly thrown from his Range Rover and KILLED when he crashed after fleeing from Ohio police at 100 MPH," a tweet by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement read.

Indian criminal illegal alien Tarsem Singh’s crash injuries are slight compared those of his 17-YEAR-OLD PREGNANT PASSENGER Ashlee Holmes and her UNBORN CHILD, who were allegedly thrown from his Range Rover and KILLED when he crashed after fleeing from Ohio police at 100 MPH.… pic.twitter.com/JEG2g5vxax — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 30, 2026

Authorities have set Singh's bond at $1 million and his next court appearance is scheduled for April 3.