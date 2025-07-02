DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Diaspora / 3,500 millionaires to leave India in 2025; wealth exodus of $26 billion

3,500 millionaires to leave India in 2025; wealth exodus of $26 billion

According to a report, 142,000 millionaires would leave their country globally and settle into another by the end of 2025
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:55 PM Jul 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: iStock
Advertisement

Wealth migration is a part of globalisation concept. When people migrate they also take their wealth along.

Advertisement

Henley and partners is a globally integrated citizenship and advisory firm, which publishes a wealth migration report on their website every year.

It tracks down the number of millionaires that migrate every year around the globe. According to the report this year 142,000 millionaires would leave their country globally and settle into another.

Advertisement

Why millionaire migration is significant

According to the website, wealth migrating matters because it is a vital source of forex revenue, new businesses open in the country, helps create jobs in that country, boosts local stock market through equity investment.

Advertisement

As per their report, 3,500 millionaires would migrate out of India and taking their 26 billion dollar worth of wealth abroad.

The number might be slightly lower than last year’s 4,800 hundred, but still is a lot for the country.

There could be multiple reasons behind it, the country’s not-so–good infrastructure, financial-growth opportunities, and the high taxes.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts