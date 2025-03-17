4 Indian-origin women honoured in US on Women’s Day

Four prominent Indian-origin women were honoured on International Women's Day by the Consulate General of India and Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) here for their contributions across diverse fields.

Global Head of Advisory and Mergers and Acquisitions at JP Morgan Anu Aiyengar, CEO and Founder of A-Series Management and Investments Anjula Acharia, CEO and Founder of LDP Ventures and Founder of Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organisation Wendy Diamond and Reporter and Anchor at CNBC Seema Mody were honoured by the Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of NY-NJ-CT-NE at the 7th Annual International Women's Day celebration last week.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi was the chief guest at the event that honoured the “exceptional women for their remarkable contributions across diverse fields, reinforcing a steadfast commitment to women's empowerment and recognition,” a press release issued by FIA said.

In her keynote address, Devi emphasised the crucial role women have played in strengthening bilateral relations between India and the United States. "Women of both countries and the diaspora have consistently been at the forefront of developing and nurturing the relationship between America and India," she said.