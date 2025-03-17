DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Diaspora / 4 Indian-origin women honoured in US on Women’s Day

4 Indian-origin women honoured in US on Women’s Day

Consulate General of India and Federation of Indian Associations honour them for their contributions across diverse fields
article_Author
PTI
New York, Updated At : 08:01 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Anu Aiyengar. Photo: X@Anu_Aiyengar
Advertisement

Four prominent Indian-origin women were honoured on International Women's Day by the Consulate General of India and Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) here for their contributions across diverse fields.

Global Head of Advisory and Mergers and Acquisitions at JP Morgan Anu Aiyengar, CEO and Founder of A-Series Management and Investments Anjula Acharia, CEO and Founder of LDP Ventures and Founder of Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organisation Wendy Diamond and Reporter and Anchor at CNBC Seema Mody were honoured by the Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of NY-NJ-CT-NE at the 7th Annual International Women's Day celebration last week.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi was the chief guest at the event that honoured the “exceptional women for their remarkable contributions across diverse fields, reinforcing a steadfast commitment to women's empowerment and recognition,” a press release issued by FIA said.

Advertisement

In her keynote address, Devi emphasised the crucial role women have played in strengthening bilateral relations between India and the United States. "Women of both countries and the diaspora have consistently been at the forefront of developing and nurturing the relationship between America and India," she said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper