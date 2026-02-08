DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
4 Indian students among several injured in knife attack at Russian college

4 Indian students among several injured in knife attack at Russian college

A local TV channel shared photo of a Swastika drawn on a wall of the dormitory, reportedly with the blood of the victims

PTI
Moscow, Updated At : 08:31 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Russia's Interior Ministry said the accused attacked the students living there and stabbed several of them. Photo credit: X/@River5213q
Four Indian students were among at least six people injured in a stabbing attack on Saturday at a university in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic, the Indian mission here said.

According to preliminary reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered a dormitory of the State Medical University in Ufa in the Bashkortostan Republic.

He attacked the students living there and stabbed several of them, the Interior Ministry said.

“The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk was quoted as saying by RTVI.com webportal.

Calling it an “unfortunate incident”, the Indian Embassy here said, “Several persons including four Indian students have been injured.”

The Embassy said it is in touch with the authorities, and officials from the Consulate in Kazan are en route to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students.

In a release, the Russian Federal Health Ministry said that four people injured in the attack are receiving medical care. One is in serious condition, while three others are in moderate condition, it added.

The attacker, identified as a 15-year-old youth, has also been admitted to a local children’s hospital in serious condition, the Baza telegram channel said.

Authorities in Ufa, the capital of the Bashkortostan Republic about 1,200 km east of Moscow, have launched a high-level probe into the incident.

The Baza channel claimed that the attacker belonged to a banned neo-Nazi outfit.

“He belonged to the banned NS/WP neoNazi organisation. During the frenzy of attack, he was shouting nationalist slogans about (the) Holocaust,” it said and shared the photo of a Swastika drawn on a wall with the blood of the victims.

According to eyewitnesses, “there was blood all around,” Ren TV said, showing footage of wounded being taken to hospital by ambulance vans.

