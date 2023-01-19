 48-year-old Sikh man in UK sentenced for smashing window with hockey stick : The Tribune India

Jotinder Singh of Marston Road, Leicester, was fined last week for all the offences

London, January 19

A 48 year-old Sikh man has been fined and banned from driving for multiple offences, including smashing a window in a UK residential colony with a hockey stick.

Jotinder Singh of Marston Road, Leicester, was fined last week for all the offences -- with the total being a 480 pound fine, a 192 pound victim surcharge and 85 pound court costs, the LeicestershireLive reported.

He was also banned from driving for 22 months by the Leicester Magistrates' Court, where he admitted causing criminal damage.

The court heard that on September 7 last year, Singh smashed a window in De Montfort House, Leicester city centre, with a hockey stick after getting a warning note on his car asking him not to park in the wrong spot.

According to the report, Singh, then a resident of De Montfort House, drove into the residents' car park and found someone else parked in his space, so he parked in a different space which belonged to another resident.

Following this, the concierge at the building stuck a piece of A4 paper on Singh's car, warning him against wrong parking.

An angry Singh accused the concierge of vandalising his car by sticking the piece of paper on it.

He then went to his flat to get a hockey stick and used it to smash the window of the concierge office, causing damage of 2,000 pounds, the LeicestershireLive reported.

The court was told that Singh has since been evicted and sued by De Montfort Housing.

He was repaying the 2,000 pounds for the damage caused after a civil court hearing last year, according to the report.

Singh had previous convictions including drink-driving offences in 2004, 2010 and 2011.

In 2011 he had been banned from driving for four years, the court was informed.

Singh also admitted to two speeding charges last year.

A speed camera caught him going at 66mph on May 28, 2022, and at 52mph the next day.

Last month, he was caught drink-driving and with no insurance in Manor Road, Thurmaston.

He gave a breathalyser reading of 88 microgrammes per 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes, the report said. IANS

