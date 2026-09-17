‘5,000 members, more guns than police’: Bishnoi gang’s alleged letter to ‘rule’ Canada goes viral

A letter allegedly issued by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and addressed to the Abbotsford Police Department in Canada in 2025 has gone viral on social media. The letter reportedly contains a warning that the gang would “rule” Canada and claimed it had 5,000 members in the country and “more guns” than the police.

Written with spelling errors and lacking punctuation, the letter states: “We are giving you a written warning and challenge… we will rule in CANADA now no one can stop us we are very powerful.”

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The letter was reportedly addressed to Canada’s defence minister, army and police, according to a report by a local media outlet.

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The development comes two days after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) deported Palwinder Singh, Jasmer Singh, Amitoz Bajwa and Sahibjot Singh under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act for their alleged links to organised crime and extortion-related violence.

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Karamveer Singh, alias Karamveer Deo, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was also deported from Canada following a “meticulously planned operation”.

Each of the cases involved offences linked to the Bishnoi network.

According to local media reports, the letter was among the exhibits presented at an Immigration and Refugee Board hearing involving a Bishnoi associate who was ordered to be deported in July.

Gang exploited student visa system, report claims

A classified CBSA intelligence report reportedly revealed that the gang had systematically exploited Canada’s international student visa and work permit programmes to recruit vulnerable youth into transnational extortion and violent crime operations.

A tactical guide circulated among immigration officers in December 2025, titled “The Bishnoi Gang: An Emerging Threat in Canada”, warned of the group’s growing activities targeting South Asian communities.

Intelligence assessments reportedly noted a sharp rise in crimes involving Indian student permit holders between 2016 and 2024.

Between 2019 and 2023, around 4,000 Indian nationals on study permits were charged with 17,929 offences, of which 4,920 were classified as serious or organised crime-related, according to the reported assessments.

In 2024 alone, more than 13,040 charges were reportedly levelled against Indian citizens in Canada holding study visas.

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) has also issued a special bulletin describing a sustained campaign of coercion.

The bulletin stated that gangs typically use “financially vulnerable, young male, Indian nationals in Canada on study permits” as foot soldiers to carry out targeted violence against South Asian diaspora communities.

It further warned that smaller groups and copycat actors were exploiting the reputation of major gangs to amplify their own extortion demands.