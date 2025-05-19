60 Indian restaurants come together to give out 60,000 meals to migrant workers across Singapore

More than 60 Indian restaurants came together on Sunday to give out 60,000 meals to the migrant workers across the island in recognition of their contributions to Singapore's development and as a part of 60 years of independence or SG60 and Labour Day celebrations.

“Your contributions to building our homes, maintaining our infrastructure and keeping our city running smoothly have been invaluable. This celebration is our small way of saying ‘thank you',” said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng as he handed out food packets to the migrant workers in the Little India precinct that is mostly frequented by workers from India and Bangladesh working in the labour-intensive industries, including marine and construction sectors.

“Labour Day is a day to honour the spirit of hard work, commitment and perseverance shown by workers across different sectors in Singapore. As we celebrate SG60 this year, it is fitting that we also remember the sacrifices and contributions of our migrant friends in the Singapore success story," he added.

Labour Day on May 1 is celebrated annually by the government with a full-day holiday.

Speaking at the event, the minister acknowledged the efforts of 60 restaurants involved in this initiative, which the organisers had been planning since February.

“From as early as 4 am this morning, our dedicated restaurant partners started their food preparation and have been serving fresh meals for our migrant friends throughout the day. It is a tall order – but one that has been delivered with a generous helping of heart and a dash of delicious purpose,” the Straits Times quoted Tan as saying.

Organised by the Indian Restaurants Association with support from the Ministry of Manpower, the initiative was Singapore's largest single-day food distribution drive for the migrant workers, according to the ministry.

Vegetarian, non-vegetarian and oriental cuisine packets of food were distributed in 28 dormitories, five recreation centres, several places of worship and Little India, a precinct of mostly shops retailing a wide range of products from India and Bangladesh.

More than 160 volunteers from Millenia Institute and Peirce Secondary School, government agencies and community partners helped with the distribution.

Some 15,000 meals were given out at the Birch Road distribution centre in Little India, which was set up as a vibrant community space with interactive activity stations and cultural performances.

Tan, who was the guest of honour at this venue, joined the migrant workers and volunteers for a meal at about 7 pm.