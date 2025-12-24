‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’: Haryana’s infamous phrase finds a new home in Canada

The phrase “Aya Ram Gaya Ram”, referring to political turncoats, originated in Haryana in the 1967. Surprisingly, this phenomenon is now being seen in distant Canada. A Conservative MP, Michael Ma, recently defected to the ruling Liberal Party, the second such defection in recent times, bolstering the Liberals’ position.

Ma, MP from Markham-Unionville, cited Prime Minister Mark Carney’s “steady, practical approach” as the reason for his switch. Carney welcomed him, joking, “You are going to have a much better time spending Christmas with us than Christmas with the Kranks. We are all about Santa, not about the Grinch.”

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre slammed Ma for “letting down” his voters, while Liberal government house leader Steve MacKinnon suggested Conservative MPs are frustrated with Poilievre’s leadership. “There are lots of Conservatives who do not like Poilievre’s approach,” MacKinnon said.

“Two floor crossings in such a short period of time is rare, and other defections are always possible so the Conservative establishment must be extremely nervous right now,” Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal, told Canadian media. “If another Conservative MP would cross the floor to join the Liberals, they would have a majority government, which would probably mean no federal election any time soon and give more time to Poilievre’s adversaries within the Conservative Party to organise against him,” he asserted.

Political analysts note that party-hopping is a global phenomenon, driven by pragmatism and personal ambition. “Today’s politicians are more pragmatic and less ideological,” said Kuldeep Mehndiratta, Department of Political Science, Kurukshetra University.

The original “Aya Ram Gaya Ram” incident involved Gaya Lal, father of former Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, who switched parties thrice in two weeks in 1967. This political turmoil in the state resulted in the dissolution of Haryana Legislative Assembly, and the imposition of President’s Rule, prompting India’s Anti-Defection Act in 1985. Now, Canada is witnessing similar defections, with experts predicting more may follow.