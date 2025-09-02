Afghan Sikhs send aid to earthquake victims; death toll crosses 1,400

In a humanitarian gesture, the Sikh community in Afghanistan, working in coordination with the Afghan Sikh diaspora and the Indian World Forum, has dispatched relief assistance to victims of the devastating earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan this week.

The aid was sent from Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar in Jalalabad, a historic holy shrine visited by the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, during his travels. The initiative underscores the community’s efforts to support fellow Afghans despite their own dwindling numbers and ongoing security challenges.

Visuals from Jalalabad showed Manjeet Singh Lamba, president of the Afghan Hindu & Sikh Minorities Council, addressing the media alongside members of the local Sikh community as consignments of relief material were prepared for distribution.

Community leaders said the aid drive was a joint effort of Afghan Sikhs, their diaspora, and Indian organisations to ensure timely assistance reached those most affected by the disaster.

The move comes as Afghanistan continues to grapple with the aftermath of the powerful earthquake, which has left more than 1,400 dead and thousands injured, overwhelming local resources.

The quake struck several provinces, causing extensive damage. It flattened villages and trapped people under the rubble of homes that were constructed mostly of mud bricks and wood and were unable to withstand the shock. Rough terrain is hampering rescue and relief efforts.

“We cannot afford to forget the people of Afghanistan who are facing multiple crises, multiple shocks, and the resilience of the communities has been saturated,” said Indrika Ratwatte, the UN’s resident coordinator for Afghanistan. He urged the international community to step forward.

“These are life and death decisions while we race against time to reach people,” he said.