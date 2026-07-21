Akal Takht Jathedar Gargaj calls for strong Sikh identity and unity during UK address

Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj addressed an event jointly organised by the Afghan Sikh Sangat, Nihkami Sewa Trust UK, Guru Hargobind Sahib Trust UK and Gurdwara Guru Nanak Garib Niwaz in London.

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Addressing the gathering, he said the Sikh philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is simple, open and inclusive, free from extremism and discrimination and embraces all humanity.

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Referring to a recent incident in the UK, Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj said that Guru Sahib bestowed shastars (arms) upon Sikhs as a divine blessing. He said Sikhs never misuse weapons and always remain within the discipline and code of conduct prescribed by the Guru.

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The Sikh’s weapon is meant for the protection of the oppressed and for self-defence, never for committing oppression. He further said that Sikhs should remain loyal to the countries in which they live and contribute positively to their progress while always abiding by the laws of the land. Sikhs, he said, have always stood against injustice and tyranny but never commit injustice themselves. He also urged the Sangat to remain engaged in social service and humanitarian work.

The Jathedar also said that every Sikh family should ensure that their children use the names “Singh” and “Kaur,” describing them as the unique identity and shared family heritage bestowed by Guru Gobind Singh. He said Sikhs are one family who share each other’s joys and sorrows and should therefore always help one another.

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He further said that Sikh couples should consider having three to four children, describing it as socially and nationally important for the community.

Jathedar Gargajj also expressed concern over reported cases in the UK of Sikh girls being lured away and urged parents to remain vigilant and keep their children closely connected to Sikh values and gurdwaras. He said the Sikh Rehat Maryada states that the marriage of a Sikh girl should take place with a Sikh boy. He encouraged parents to spend more time with their children, understand their concerns, maintain open communication, and create a Sikh environment at home that would safeguard them.

He also called upon the Sangat to embrace all communities and nations with love and avoid hatred or jealousy towards anyone. Inviting Sikhs living abroad, he urged them to visit Nankana Sahib, Darbar Sahib, the five Takhts, and Fatehgarh Sahib for pilgrimage.