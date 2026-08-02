Akal Takht probe finds management negligence in Adelaide gurdwara fire; approval urged for future gurdwaras

A probe committee constituted by Akal Takht Sahib to investigate the devastating fire at Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar in Virginia, Adelaide, has found negligence on the part of the gurdwara management and staff, concluding that the four saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib could have been saved had timely action been taken.

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Addressing the Sikh community through a video message played during a bhog programme at Gurdwara Baba Bidhi Chand Khalsa Chhauni in Adelaide, Gargaj said the incident should serve as a lesson for gurdwaras across the world.

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Reiterating earlier directions, the Jathedar said no new gurdwara should be established anywhere in the world without the approval and guidance of Akal Takht.

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He said every gurdwara should have proper buildings, adequate facilities, fire safety systems and infrastructure conforming to prescribed standards. He also stressed that the Sukhasan room should have enhanced safety arrangements and that a 24-hour vigil should be maintained at every gurdwara for its protection.

Appealing to the Virginia sangat, Gargaj urged them not to rush into constructing a new gurdwara or collecting donations for its reconstruction while the matter remained under consideration before Akal Takht. He said he would try to visit Australia soon to discuss the issue with the local Sikh community.

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Referring to the findings of the inquiry committee, the Jathedar said it had concluded that the gurdwara management and staff failed to take timely action despite having nearly 14 minutes to shift the saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib to safety after the fire was first detected. He said the five Singh Sahiban would soon consider the report and decide the appropriate course of action.

The inquiry committee, constituted under the directions of Akal Takht and comprising prominent Sikhs from Australia and New Zealand, investigated the fire that broke out in the kitchen of Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar at 9.37 pm before spreading to the langar hall, the Sukhasan room, the main darbar hall and the residential quarters.

The fire completely destroyed the building along with four saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, around 70 gutka sahibs, 12 pothi sahibs, shastars, rumalas and other religious articles.

The committee said the exact cause of the fire was still under investigation by the South Australia Fire Investigation authorities, but a suspected gas leak appeared to be the likely cause. At the time of the incident, two granthis and one langari (cook) were present inside the building.

During the inquiry, the committee examined first responders, gurdwara staff, management committee members, Metropolitan Fire Service official Brad Robertson, and members of the local Sikh community.

It also invited members of the sangat to share information, concerns and complaints, and held interactions with several individuals and groups over three days.

The report concluded that the fire need not have turned into such a tragedy if priority had been given to relocating the saroops to safety. It said the four persons present at the time admitted they had sufficient time to shift the saroops but failed to act, with some believing the fire would not spread throughout the building.

The committee further stated that first responder Satvir Singh Sandhu repeatedly alerted the gurdwara staff at around 9.37 pm and urged them to move the saroops to safety, but his appeals went unheeded until it was too late.

The inquiry also pointed to deficiencies in health and safety compliance, fire protection measures, building maintenance and administrative standards at the gurdwara.