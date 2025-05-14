Following Kash Patel’s swearing-in as FBI Director with the Bhagavad Gita, Anita Indira Anand, a Canadian of Indian descent, assumed office as Canada’s new Foreign Minister with the holy book in her hands. This moment marked a historic milestone in Mark Carney’s cabinet reshuffle.

As the first Hindu woman to hold this position, Anita Anand’s appointment has been celebrated by Hindu groups across Canada, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Canada and the Canada Hindu Advocacy Coalition, who regard her as a source of inspiration for the Canadian Hindu community.

Anand’s appointment has sparked significant interest, particularly in the context of strained Canada-India relations following the 2023 assassination of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. However, there have been no public reactions from Sikh groups regarding her appointment, which may be attributed to the recent events and ongoing tensions between Hindu and pro-Khalistani groups in Canada, as well as her past stance on Nijjar’s killing.

Advertisement

In July 2023, Anand retweeted a statement from then-Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly condemning posters targeting Indian diplomats in the wake of Nijjar’s killing. The statement read, “The materials posted online for a protest on July 8 are unacceptable, and they do not represent Canadians.”

Born in Kentville, Nova Scotia, to Indian immigrant parents from Tamil Nadu and Punjab, Anand has a distinguished political career. She was first elected as a Member of Parliament for Oakville in 2019 and has held several key ministerial roles, including Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Minister of National Defence, and Minister of Transport.

Advertisement

Her appointment as the first Hindu woman foreign minister is a landmark for representation, potentially fostering greater engagement between the Canadian government and diverse communities. However, given the context of the Nijjar case and Sikh groups’ advocacy for justice, her role may be closely scrutinised, particularly in light of her assertion of Hindu identity.

Hopefully, Anand’s appointment will have a positive impact on Indo-Canada relations, given her Indian heritage. While her role could play a key part in addressing the recent tensions between the two countries, the outcomes would largely depend on diplomatic efforts from both sides.

Observers note that her previous role in shaping Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, with a focus on regional security, could indirectly benefit India-Canada relations, given their shared interests. However, resolving issues like the Khalistani movement will be complex. While her approach could lead to improved trade and immigration policies, the success will depend on navigating domestic and international pressures.

Indo-Canada relations have been severely strained since the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June 2023, followed by claims from former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing Indian officials of involvement. India vehemently denied these allegations, resulting in the mutual expulsion of diplomats.

The Khalistani issue has been a bone of contention in Indo-Canada relations. With Canada’s large Sikh diaspora, numbering 771,790 as of the 2021 census, playing a role in domestic politics, this may create a complex backdrop for Anand’s tenure, as she must balance domestic pressures with international diplomacy.

However, Carney’s focus on diversifying Canada’s international partnerships, particularly with the Indo-Pacific, aligns with India’s strategic interests and gives hope. Canada is increasingly looking to reduce dependence on the United States and strengthen ties with the region, where India is seen as an obvious partner due to shared democratic values, economic complementarities, and mutual interests.

Observers feel that Anand’s Indian heritage could facilitate dialogue, potentially leading to improved trade agreements, enhanced defence cooperation, and better immigration policies. However, resolving the Khalistani issue and addressing the Nijjar case will be crucial.

Though on the surface her appointment suggests a potential to mend ties with India, success is not guaranteed.

Anand’s appointment is a milestone, both symbolically and strategically, but beneath this historic achievement lies a complex web of Indo-Canada relations.

Anand’s Indian heritage and prior political experience, including in shaping Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, suggest potential for fostering renewed dialogue with India. However, her past condemnation of materials targeting Indian diplomats following Nijjar’s death could create friction with Sikh advocacy groups, highlighting the delicate balance she must maintain.

While Hindu organisations in Canada celebrate her appointment, the absence of reactions from Sikh groups underscores existing tensions. Anand’s role demands adept diplomacy—balancing domestic multicultural sensitivities with international relations, particularly concerning the Khalistani movement, which remains a contentious issue.

Her tenure offers an opportunity to reset Canada’s foreign policy towards India, focusing on trade, security, and immigration. However, success hinges not just on heritage or political acumen but on her ability to bridge divides, foster mutual respect, and engage in pragmatic diplomacy amidst complex pressures.