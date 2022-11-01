AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, singer postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 1

Indo-Canadian Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has been hospitalised after suffering an injury while he was on the US tour.

Dhillon took to his Instagram where he posted an apologised to his fans who were to attend his concerts in San Francisco and Los Angeles in the first week of November.

The singer also posted the rescheduled dates of the concerts. He wrote: "Hang on to your tickets. They will be valid."

Sharing a photo from the hospital, Dhillon wrote on his Instagram story: “To all my fans in California… it breaks i my heart to inform you that my shows in SF and LA are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that i suffered while on tour. I’m doing well and am expected to fully recover. However, i will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets. They will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates."

