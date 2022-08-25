As student visas get delayed, Canadian colleges plan remote courses

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 25

With student visas for Canada getting delayed, the India High Commission in Ottawa has issued an advisory pointing out that some universities have put in place contingency plans for those missing out on the Fall Session starting from next month.

Pointing out that the processing of visas is a sovereign power of the Canadian Government, the High Commission said it has requested the Canadian authorities to expedite processing of visa applications for students who have already deposited their tuition fees.

While the Indian missions continue to be engaged with relevant Canadian interlocutors, local universities have advised that they have in place contingency plans, in order to support those incoming students who do not receive their study permit in time to be present on campus when term begins in September.

Some institutions will provide a remote option for students unable to reach Canada for lack of visa and for students wishing to defer their admission, the university is communicating options including deferring admission to a later term.

Currently, over 2.3 lakh Indian students are enrolled in Canada and make a contribution of $ 4 billion in tuition fees.

On the other hand, the Canadian High Commission has acknowledged the problem and said the current processing time is 12 weeks and it is making every effort to reduce wait times in our services globally. “We urge students who are still awaiting the outcome of their visa applications at this stage to contact their Designated Learning Institution in Canada to discuss options should they be unable to arrive in time for the start of classes,” it said.