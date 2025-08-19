Ashvir Singh Johal becomes first Sikh manager of a football club in England

Leicester-born Ashvir Singh Johal on Tuesday became the first British Sikh manager of a professional England football club (FC) as he took charge of Morecambe FC in Lancashire, north-west England.

Advertisement

Johal (30) has spent 10 years at Leicester City football club, coaching younger players in the academy. His new appointment comes after he completed the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Pro Licence with the Football Association (FA), one of the youngest to acquire the highest qualification in management and football coaching, back in June.

“I think the fans can expect someone who is extremely hard-working and really proud to represent them and their town, make sure they have got a team that really represents them on the pitch,” said Johal, in his first interview conducted by the club following his appointment.

Advertisement

“Every single day that I am here, that’s my responsibility and it’s something I’ll make sure I achieve and make sure we don’t leave a day when we are not working towards that objective. I think the immediate priority is going to be to identify the players that we need in this building to make sure Morecambe Football Club this season can perform well in the National League. For me, that’s the priority,” he said.

Johal’s appointment is pitched as a new era for the Shrimps, as Morecambe FC is known, as it started a new journey under fresh ownership.

Advertisement

Morecambe FC hailed Johal’s “excellent reputation” as a forward-thinking coach and leader, bringing a wealth of experience in player development, tactical innovation, and building high-performance cultures.

“His appointment marks an exciting new era for the Shrimps as the Club continues its journey under fresh ownership and renewed ambition,” the club said.

The new manager announcement comes days after the approval of the club’s takeover by the consortium Panjab Warriors after its previous boss was sacked.

“This is more than a business venture; it’s a commitment to the fans, the town, and the future of Morecambe FC,” said Gurpreet Singh of Panjab Warriors, which aims to bring diversity into English football.

“Our aim is to build upon the club’s rich heritage, ensuring stability and fostering unity across all parts of the community... We believe Morecambe FC’s best days lie ahead, but actions speak louder than words – by working together with the board, the Shrimps Trust and the wider fan base, we will look to deliver consistently, listen deeply, and put supporters at the heart of everything we do,” he said.

Panjab Warriors, a London-based global sports investment firm, said it was making a long-term commitment to the club out of a genuine love for the game.

It came after the club was at risk of closure and was suspended by the National League due to financial problems that saw players, staff, creditors and taxes go unpaid. Its new manager has said his target is to make sure Morecambe is successful as a club that doesn’t just survive in the National League but thrives.

The club has said its suspension from the National League had been lifted and that outstanding wages would be paid to employees this week, as well as money owed to other football creditors and taxes.