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Home / Diaspora / At 100 days rally, Mamdani celebrates and charts course toward city-run grocery stores

At 100 days rally, Mamdani celebrates and charts course toward city-run grocery stores

In front of a crowd just days after reaching an early milestone of his first term, Mamdani said he took office promising that City Hall would hold a singular purpose, to make this city belong to more of its people than it did the day before

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New York, Updated At : 08:40 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Mayor Zohran Mamdani arrives to deliver his 100 Days Address, a speech dedicated to outlining the progress made on his core campaign promises since taking office, in Queens, New York City, U.S., April 12, 2026. Image credit/ Reuters
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani rallied Sunday to celebrate 100 days in office, touting his early accomplishments and charting future goals as he pledged to lead with a relentless focus on the city's working class.

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In front of a crowd just days after reaching an early milestone of his first term, Mamdani said he took office promising "that City Hall would hold a singular purpose, to make this city belong to more of its people than it did the day before." "For 102 days, we have endeavoured to do exactly that," he said.

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After highlighting the early accomplishments of his administration, he then turned to a few new plans.

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The first, he said, would be to inch toward one of his major campaign promises: opening a slate of city-run grocery stores. The initial store, he said, would open next year, with the remaining shops - eventually one in each of the city's five boroughs - opening by the end of his four-year term.

"At our stores, eggs will be cheaper. Bread will be cheaper. Grocery shopping will no longer be an unsolvable equation," said Mamdani, a Democrat.

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In addition, the mayor announced plans to expand the city's covered trash bin program - "Say goodbye to black bags and say hello to the bins," he said, vowing to spread the initiative citywide by the end of 2031.

And he reiterated his campaign promise to make buses faster and free of cost, saying he would move to speed up bus services along some routes. It remains unclear how he would make good on eliminating bus fares.

"Tonight, we're delivering the fast, and we're excited to keep working with Albany to deliver the free," he said, referencing the governor and the state Legislature, which hold considerable sway over parts of his agenda.

Before Mamdani spoke, the crowd heard from a city transportation department staffer to hear about Mamdani's pothole filling blitz; a tenant organizer who praised the mayor's focus on renters; and a mother who boosted his push to expand child care programmes in the city.

"No longer will city government be afraid of its own shadow," Mamdani told the crowd shortly after taking the stage.

"If anyone should be afraid it is those who take advantage of working people." Mamdani, 34, took office in January after a campaign centred on making New York City a more affordable place to live, centering his agenda on refocusing the vast power of government toward helping the city's struggling working class.

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