Attacks on Indians abroad surge nearly sevenfold in 5 years; US, UAE, UK, Canada top List: Govt data

Instances of attacks on Indians living abroad have surged nearly sevenfold in five years, rising from 15 in 2021 to 104 in 2025, with the US, UAE, UK and Canada accounting for the highest number of cases, according to data tabled by the Ministry of External Affairs in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

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The data, covering 36 countries and regions, shows that 302 instances of attacks on Indians were reported between 2021 and 2025. The number rose from 15 in 2021 to 31 in 2022, more than doubled to 67 in 2023 and climbed further to 85 in 2024 before touching 104 last year.

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The US recorded the highest number of cases during the five-year period at 33, followed by the UAE with 32, the UK with 31 and Canada with 30. Russia accounted for 23 cases, Ireland 24 and Germany 19.

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Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, replying to a question, said the safety and security of Indians abroad remained the “foremost priority” of the Government of India.

Indian missions and posts, he said, remained vigilant and closely monitored untoward incidents involving Indian nationals.

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The figures also point to sharp year-on-year variations in several countries.

In the US, attacks on Indians rose from one in 2021 to six in 2022, before falling to one in 2023 and then surging to 11 in 2024 and 14 in 2025.

The UAE also witnessed a steady increase, with cases rising from three in 2021 to four in 2022, seven in 2023, six in 2024 and 12 in 2025.

Canada recorded a consistent rise — from three cases in 2021 to six in 2022 and 2023, seven in 2024 and eight in 2025.

The UK recorded one case in 2021, four in 2022, 11 in 2023, 10 in 2024 and five in 2025.

Ireland too witnessed a significant increase, with cases rising from one each in 2021 and 2022 to five in 2023, seven in 2024 and 10 in 2025.

Germany reported 12 cases in 2024, the highest in a single year among the five-year data for the country, before the number fell to four in 2025.

Russia recorded 12 cases in 2023, followed by two in 2024 and eight in 2025.

A notable spike was recorded in Mali, where 11 attacks were reported in 2025, despite no cases being recorded in the preceding four years.

The minister said that such cases were immediately taken up with the authorities of the host country to ensure proper investigation and punishment of perpetrators under domestic laws.

For Indians facing distress abroad, Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF), established across Indian missions and posts, is used to meet contingency expenditure on a means-tested basis.

The government has also established Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendras in Dubai, Sharjah, Riyadh, Jeddah and Kuala Lumpur to assist distressed Indian nationals.