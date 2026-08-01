DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Diaspora / Babbu Maan postpones Adelaide show after gurdwara fire incident

Babbu Maan postpones Adelaide show after gurdwara fire incident

Babbu Maan's decision comes amid widespread grief within Australian Sikh community, which has been observing religious ceremonies following devastating fire at Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar Sahib in Virginia, Adelaide

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:13 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Video grab of Babbu Maan. Credit: babbumaaninsta/Instagram
Advertisement

Punjabi singer Babbu Maan has postponed his scheduled concert in Adelaide, Australia, following the devastating fire at Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar Sahib in Virginia, Adelaide, which destroyed the gurdwara building and led to the loss of sacred saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Advertisement

The decision comes amid widespread grief within the Australian Sikh community, which has been observing religious ceremonies following the incident.

Advertisement

After the cremation (saskar) of the sacred remnants, an Akhand Path Sahib is currently underway, with its bhog scheduled for Sunday. Sikh organisations and members of the community had expressed reservations about holding an entertainment event during the period of mourning.

Advertisement

In a video message released on Saturday, Babbu Maan said the recent tragedy had deeply saddened Sikhs across the world and that he, too, shared the community's grief.

Advertisement

He said after consultations, it was decided to postpone the Adelaide show out of respect for the sentiments of the Sikh community. Maan assured fans that a new date would be announced soon and that all tickets already purchased would remain valid, with updated details to be communicated via email.

Last Sunday's fire at Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar Sahib destroyed the gurdwara building. Four saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, along with pothis and gutka sahibs, were consumed in the blaze.

Ravi Inder Singh of the Gurdwara Council of Victoria said the tragedy had left the Sikh community across Australia deeply shocked and grief-stricken. He said the remaining sacred pages, bindings and rumalas associated with the burnt saroops were accorded respectful saskar on Friday, following which an Akhand Path Sahib was commenced.

The bhog of the Akhand Path Sahib will be held on Sunday at Gurdwara Sahib Dal Baba Bidhi Chand Ji Khalsa Chhaoni, Two Wells, Adelaide, where members of the Sikh community are expected to gather to pay their respects.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts