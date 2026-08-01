Babbu Maan postpones Adelaide show after gurdwara fire incident

Punjabi singer Babbu Maan has postponed his scheduled concert in Adelaide, Australia, following the devastating fire at Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar Sahib in Virginia, Adelaide, which destroyed the gurdwara building and led to the loss of sacred saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

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The decision comes amid widespread grief within the Australian Sikh community, which has been observing religious ceremonies following the incident.

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After the cremation (saskar) of the sacred remnants, an Akhand Path Sahib is currently underway, with its bhog scheduled for Sunday. Sikh organisations and members of the community had expressed reservations about holding an entertainment event during the period of mourning.

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In a video message released on Saturday, Babbu Maan said the recent tragedy had deeply saddened Sikhs across the world and that he, too, shared the community's grief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babbu Maan (@babbumaaninsta)

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He said after consultations, it was decided to postpone the Adelaide show out of respect for the sentiments of the Sikh community. Maan assured fans that a new date would be announced soon and that all tickets already purchased would remain valid, with updated details to be communicated via email.

Last Sunday's fire at Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar Sahib destroyed the gurdwara building. Four saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, along with pothis and gutka sahibs, were consumed in the blaze.

Ravi Inder Singh of the Gurdwara Council of Victoria said the tragedy had left the Sikh community across Australia deeply shocked and grief-stricken. He said the remaining sacred pages, bindings and rumalas associated with the burnt saroops were accorded respectful saskar on Friday, following which an Akhand Path Sahib was commenced.

The bhog of the Akhand Path Sahib will be held on Sunday at Gurdwara Sahib Dal Baba Bidhi Chand Ji Khalsa Chhaoni, Two Wells, Adelaide, where members of the Sikh community are expected to gather to pay their respects.