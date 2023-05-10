Biden’s 2024 campaign: Indian-American congressmen Ami Bera, Ro Khanna and Mayor Aftab Pureval among 50 National Advisory Board members

PTI

Washington, May 10

Two Indian-American Congressmen Ami Bera and Ro Khanna along with Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval are among the 50 members of the National Advisory Board announced by the Biden-Harris Campaign on Wednesday.

Former House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will serve as chairperson of the Advisory Board. The entire board will help the campaign’s efforts to build on and expand the winning coalition that sent President Biden to the White House in 2020, an official announcement said.

“The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher,” Biden said. “Our freedom and democracy are on the line. I’m grateful to this group of diverse and dynamic leaders who will help us win the battle for the soul of America and finish the job for the American people,” he said.

Bera is the longest-serving Indian-American in the US Congress and Khanna is co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus. Pureval is the first ever Indian-American and Tibetan-American to be elected as Mayor of a city in Ohio.

According to the campaign, board members will participate in regular media interviews, assist with fundraising efforts and events, leverage their networks and platforms to amplify the campaign’s message to voters, and engage directly with voters through grassroots efforts and events in key battleground states.

This initial group represents a cross-section of leaders in the party who reflect the Biden coalition’s diversity across many facets, with more members likely to come on board as the campaign builds and grows, it said.

“Successful campaigns are always innovating and finding new ways to get their message in front of voters and accomplish the ambitious goals we set for ourselves,” said Biden-Harris spokesperson Kevin Munoz.

“The Democratic Party is fortunate to have an incredible slate of passionate and compelling leaders, all of whom are united behind the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign.

They are representative of the broad, diverse coalition of voters who came together in 2020 to deliver President Biden and Vice President Harris a historic victory, and we are so grateful for their dedication to helping this campaign prevail over the MAGA extremist agenda and help President Biden finish the job for the American people,” Munoz said.