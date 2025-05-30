DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Diaspora / Border authorities arrest Indian citizen living illegally in US on child predator charges

Border authorities arrest Indian citizen living illegally in US on child predator charges

Gurdev Singh, 42, had an active felony arrest warrant from Indiana
article_Author
PTI
New York, Updated At : 08:52 AM May 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Border authorities have arrested an Indian citizen living illegally in the US and wanted for child predator charges.

Advertisement

Gurdev Singh, 42, was arrested on Wednesday by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Champlain border crossing in New York.

Singh had an active felony arrest warrant from Indiana.

Advertisement

Singh was processed by CBP officers and turned over to the New York State Police, as a fugitive from justice.

He is currently being held by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, awaiting extradition.

Advertisement

CBP officers encountered Singh after he was refused entry into Canada.

During his primary inspection, the National Crime Information Centre indicated that Singh was wanted in Indiana for child solicitation for sex.

Singh was taken into custody by CBP officers and escorted to the secondary examination area for further investigation.

CBP officers verified the identity of Singh and confirmed the arrest warrant issued against him.

Additionally, on inspecting Singh's possessions, CBP officers discovered several bladed weapons, including a sword and a hatchet.

Further investigation revealed that Singh was also an illegal alien, who had overstayed his visitor's visa dating back to 2016.

Champlain Port Director Steve Bronson lauded the CBP officers for identifying and arresting Singh, “a known child predator".

“Effectively leveraging our national law enforcement resources in combination with our officer's unique skillset and experience led to the apprehension of this wanted fugitive,” Bronson said, adding that those living illegally in the US will be held accountable, “especially those who prey upon our children".

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts