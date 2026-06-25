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Home / Diaspora / British Columbia jail guard enters into romantic relationship, helps inmate with cell phone

British Columbia jail guard enters into romantic relationship, helps inmate with cell phone

Has been handed a two-year conditional sentence to be served in the community for breach of trust

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:56 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Former British Columbia (BC) women correctional officer-jail guard of Indian origin Ramandeep Rai has been handed a two-year conditional sentence to be served in the community for breach of trust for developing an alleged romantic relationship with an inmate and helping him keep a cellphone.

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The inmate carried out drug trade while sitting inside jail through a cell phone.

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“Rather than reporting it to the authorities, she kept a blind eye. My client agreed that she made a mistake, she is not denying her role and she is going to pay the consequences for the next two years with this house arrest community jail sentence and a criminal record,” said defence counsel Gagan Nahal while denying any evidence of relationship or any smuggling happening in the facility.

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"Rai has not made any profit. She is going to be suffering from lifelong consequences as a result of this case that is a big detterent for a young girl who is 31-years-old. And that is going to haunt her for the rest of her life," said Nahal while talking to a news reporter.

Rai has several conditions imposed, including a curfew and community service.

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She lost her father a few months ago.

The relationship took place at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam where the two would communicate through the prison phone system and the cellphone.

As per the news report, addressing the court, Rai acknowledged this was not a minor mistake and she had exposed her colleagues to the risk.

The inmate also used the phone for the drug trade, but Rai was unaware of this and the court acknowledged she had no financial gain.

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