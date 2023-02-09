British-Indian businessman asked to pay back Rs 5.9 crore in unpaid tax

London, February 9
A 44-year-old businessman of Indian descent has been asked to pay back 600,000 pounds (Rs 5.9 crore) in unpaid tax after a raid at his home and seizure of 1 million pounds from his bank accounts.
In one of Scotland's largest ever tax settlement cases, Goljar Singh of East Lothian was tracked by police after several of his bank accounts were detected as having received large cash deposits, the Daily Record reported.
In March 2021, the Civil Recovery Unit (CRU) and HMRC (His Majesty Revenue & Customs) found the payments were coming from the same post office within a matter of weeks.
A search of Singh's home by police last May found several suit cases containing over 3,000 envelopes stuffed with cash amounting to more than 690,000 pounds.
Another 1 million pounds was seized from bank accounts belonging to Singh.
The businessman has agreed to relinquish 600,000 pounds, which he said, is recoverable.
Anne-Louise House, head of CRU, said the resolution represents one of the largest cash sums recovered by the unit.
"The money recovered from this individual has been transferred to the Scottish Consolidated Fund, which invests money to support communities across Scotland, through the Scottish government's CashBack for Communities Programme," House was reported as saying in the Daily Record.
IANS
