 British-Sikh intruder inspired by ‘Star Wars’ to make crossbow threat to late Queen : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • British-Sikh intruder inspired by ‘Star Wars’ to make crossbow threat to late Queen

British-Sikh intruder inspired by ‘Star Wars’ to make crossbow threat to late Queen

Jaswant Singh Chail wanted to ‘assassinate’ the late monarch as revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre in a social media video that emerged soon after his arrest

British-Sikh intruder inspired by ‘Star Wars’ to make crossbow threat to late Queen

Queen Elizabeth II. Reuters file



PTI

London, July 5

A British Sikh crossbow-armed intruder who has admitted to committing treason after telling royal guards on Christmas Day 2021 that he was there to kill Queen Elizabeth II was inspired by ‘Star Wars’, a court hearing in London was told on Wednesday.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, who identified himself as an “Indian Sikh” and wanted to “assassinate” the late monarch as revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in a social media video that emerged soon after his arrest, is facing a two-day sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey court in London.

The Queen, who passed away in September last year, was in her private apartments at Windsor Castle at the time of Chail’s intrusion on the morning of December 25, 2021.

According to court reports, Justice Nicholas Hilliard is hearing from experts on whether Chail was suffering from a mental disorder by reason of psychosis or autism spectrum disorder at the time of the offending.

“The defendant’s key motive was to create a new empire by destroying the remnants of the British Empire in the UK and the focal point of that became the removal of a figurehead of the royal family,” said prosecutor Alison Morgan.

“His thinking was informed partly by the fantasy world of ‘Star Wars’ and the role of what he describes of the Sith Lords in shaping that new world. He was also attracted to the notoriety that would accrue in the event of the completion of his ‘mission’,” she said.

Chail was born in Winchester, south-east England, to a family of Indian heritage and lived with his parents, twin sister and older brother in the village of North Baddesley, Hampshire.

The court was told he applied for positions within the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP), the British Army, the Royal Marines, the Royal Navy, and the Grenadier Guards in an effort to get close to the royal family.

Earlier this year, Chail admitted to an offence under the UK’s Treason Act at the same court and is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

“This was an extremely serious incident, but one which the patrolling officers who apprehended Chail managed with great composure and professionalism,” said Commander Richard Smith, head of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command which led the investigation at the time.

“They showed tremendous bravery to confront a masked man who was armed with a loaded crossbow, and then detain him without anyone coming to harm. Our Royalty and Specialist Protection Command works with the Royal Household and local police forces at various Royal Residences across the country to ensure those living, working or visiting are kept safe,” he said.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 2 of the Treason Act, 1842, an offence of threats to kill contrary to Section 16 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, and an offence of possession of an offensive weapon contrary to Section 1 of the Prevention of Crime Act 1953. “He had made a video of himself stating his desire to harm the late Queen, which he sent to a group of contacts shortly before he was arrested. Further enquiries into Chail uncovered further evidence of his planning and motives. Evidence recovered by officers showed that he harboured ill-feeling towards the British empire for its past treatment of Indian people,” a Met Police statement revealed earlier.

The Queen was in her private apartments at Windsor Castle at the time of Chail’s intrusion in 2021. Two officers saw the intruder within the grounds of the Castle and one approached him.

He was wearing black clothing and a handmade metal mask and said to the officers he was there to kill Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Chail was carrying a crossbow loaded with a bolt, and the officers drew their Taser and arrested him.

The social media video which emerged later showed a masked man identifying himself as Indian Sikh Jaswant Singh Chail and saying he wanted to “assassinate” the Queen as revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919.

Hundreds of people were killed by British troops on Baisakhi Day on April 13, 1919, as they fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab.

Under the 1842 Treason Act, it is an offence to assault the British Sovereign or have a firearm or offensive weapon in their presence with intent to injure or alarm them or to cause a breach of peace.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Supreme Court surprised over Punjab and Haryana HC verdict awarding different jail terms to persons convicted of same offence

2
Nation

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal goes viral

3
Haryana

Gurugram: Man flaunts ‘Hooda 0007’ on number plate, nabbed

4
Nation

Man seen sexually harassing foreigner in viral video in Rajasthan arrested

5
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh 'facilitated' Waqf land sale to Mukhtar Ansari's kin: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Nation

'Threat' to Indian diplomats, Canada envoy called

7
Nation

West sleepwalking into another Mhatre moment?

8
Punjab

UP cops denied Mukhtar Ansari’s custody 25 times on health grounds: CM

9
Haryana

2001 recruitment scam: Nine HCS officers among 30 chargesheeted

10
Punjab

In Malwa, people selling land, taking loan to send kids abroad

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

NCP factional war reaches Election Commission; Ajit Pawar declared party chief in resolution shared by his faction

NCP factional war reaches Election Commission; Ajit Pawar declared party chief in resolution shared by his faction

Sharad faction’s Jayant R Patil filing a caveat urging the p...

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

His camp needs support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disquali...

Cabinet approves draft data protection bill; proposes penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for every instance of violation

Cabinet approves draft data protection bill; proposes penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for every instance of violation

Individuals will have the right to seek details about their ...

Will Maharashtra ‘Pawar’ play affect opposition unity against BJP?

Will Maharashtra ‘Pawar’ play affect opposition unity against BJP?

Opposition leaders say Maharashtra ‘Op Lotus’ has only ‘stre...

MP urination Case: Home of accused razed, kin claim action being taken over old video circulated as elections close

MP urination case: Home of accused razed, kin claim action being taken over old video circulated as elections close

Accused was apprehended after a video went viral on Tuesday ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Holy city Amritsar misses out on largesse of Centre's Vande Bharat trains

SGPC commemorates 1955 police attack on Golden Temple

Panic in Kot Khalsa area after snake pit found inside manhole

Knotty Affair: Parks in Power Colony in Amritsar cry for maintenance

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

‘Chandigarh is my lucky charm’: Ayushmann Khurrana on shooting new single ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ in his hometown

Four-fold hike in rent, Night Food Street kiosk goes for Rs 5.15 lakh in Chandigarh

Panel takes notice of report on dog attack in Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Zirakpur complex

Firing incident at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Firing incident at Delhi's Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Delhi man booked for forcing wife to dress like pornstar

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

Health of Sisodia’s wife deteriorates, hospitalised

Peddler held with 19-kg marijuana

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

Cable mess: Milap Chowk entangled in wire webs

Six women held for house theft in Jalandhar

Driver dies as 2 trailers collide head-on

Rubber traders allege closure of 325 hawai chappal units in 7 yrs

District logs ~19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

District logs Rs 19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

15.8 mm rainfall brings some respite from heat

PAU guards protest regularisation process

Giaspura Gas tragedy: Magisterial probe finds none responsible

ishmeet singh road: Slow traffic flow due to electric poles irks commuters, traders

Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Patiala: Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Rain triggers power cuts, leaves roads waterlogged in Patiala

Vigilance Bureau looks into allegations against Patiala ex-Mayor

Faking own death: One more suspect lands in police net