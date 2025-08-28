DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Diaspora / British Sikh MP Jeevun Sandher marries fellow Labour politician Louise Jones in UK

British Sikh MP Jeevun Sandher marries fellow Labour politician Louise Jones in UK

Their engagement had been announced in Parliament by Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell in December 2024
article_Author
PTI
London, Updated At : 07:08 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: Instagram/ @jeevunsandher
Advertisement

Jeevun Sandher, one of Britain’s newest members of Parliament elected in the Labour Party’s landslide general election victory last July, has tied the knot in a traditional Sikh and church wedding with fellow Labour MP Louise Jones.

Advertisement

Sandher, MP for Loughborough in the East Midlands region of England, took to social media on Wednesday to post pictures from the dual wedding ceremonies over the course of the summer vacation period this month.

Their engagement had been announced in Parliament by Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell in December 2024, nearly two years after they met on the campaign trail as relatively new Labour Party politicians.

Advertisement

“I am delighted to share with you all that, over the summer, I married my wonderful wife, Louise Sandher-Jones,” Sandher said in his post.

“I met Louise in Loughborough and consider myself very, very lucky. The wedding was the best day of my life. I’m very happy and we’re very excited to start the next chapter of our shared future together,” he said.

Advertisement

His wife, MP for North East Derbyshire in the East Midlands, also took to social media to update her constituents that she would be taking on her new husband’s name.

“We had a beautiful wedding that brought together traditions from our two different heritages which made it all the more special as we start the next chapter of our shared future,” reads her post.

“I will be changing my last name to Sandher-Jones to reflect our new family so you will see my social media handles start to change over but you can still contact me on louise.jones.mp@parliament.uk for the time-being with any casework or queries,” she said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts