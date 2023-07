Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

PTI

Toronto, July 4

Canada has assured India of the safety of its diplomats following the circulation of Khalistani posters online which named Indian officials and termed the “promotional material” circulating ahead of a Khalistan rally "unacceptable".

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India had asked its partner countries such as Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to "extremist Khalistani ideology" as it is "not good" for relations.

Stressing Canada's commitment to the safety of diplomats, minister Joly highlighted the country's adherence to the Vienna Conventions.

"Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously," she said in the statement on her Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8, which is unacceptable," Joly said.

Joly also emphasised that the actions of a few individuals "do not speak for an entire community or Canada".

Jaishankar, when asked about reports of Khalistani posters in Canada naming Indian diplomats, said the issue will be raised with the government of that country.

The "radical, extremist Khalistani ideology" is not good for India or its partner countries such as the US, Canada, the UK and Australia, he told reporters on the sidelines of a BJP outreach campaign in New Delhi on Monday.

