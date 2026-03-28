Canada tightens asylum rules with new law

The Canadian government has passed a new law to tighten its asylum rules. The law, called Bill C-12, or the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, received royal assent on March 26, 2026, and has now come into force.

Advertisement

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the law has four main parts: it adds new rules for asylum claims, streamlines and accelerates the claims process, allows more information-sharing between government departments, and gives the government more power over immigration documents and applications.

Advertisement

Indian nationals are currently the largest group of asylum seekers in Canada. In the first six months of 2025, nearly 9,770 refugee claims were filed by Indian citizens—more than from any other country—placing India well ahead of nations like Mexico and Haiti. A significant number of these claims come from regions such as Punjab, often linked to political or security concerns.

Advertisement

More than 45,000 asylum claims have been made by Indian nationals since December 2012, according to official records from the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) of Canada.

The biggest changes affect asylum claims made on or after June 3, 2025.

Advertisement

Under the new rules, individuals who file an asylum claim more than one year after their first entry into Canada on or after June 24, 2020, will usually not have their cases referred to the IRB for a full hearing. This rule applies even if the person has since left Canada and returned later, as the one-year period starts from that initial entry and does not reset.

Additionally, individuals who enter Canada irregularly from the US between official border crossings and file an asylum claim more than 14 days after entry will normally not receive a full IRB hearing.

The aim is to stop misuse of the asylum system and better handle sudden rises in claims, while still protecting people who face real danger of harm or persecution.

The government says the law will help secure borders fight organised crime—including fentanyl smuggling—and improve the overall fairness and efficiency of the immigration system.

Public Safety Canada noted that the legislation gives better tools to police against illegal activities at the border.

The law also enables federal, provincial, and territorial governments to share more personal information to improve checks and coordination. In cases of public interest, the immigration minister can cancel, suspend, or change visas, work permits, study permits, and other documents. The government can also stop accepting or processing new applications in some categories.

However, the law has drawn criticism from many groups. The Canadian Council for Refugees argues it weakens protection for refugees and may break Canada’s promises under international rules and the Canadian Charter of Rights.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and other rights groups have also raised concerns, calling the law an attack on refugee and migrant rights. They fear that it could place thousands at risk of violence or persecution by denying them access to a full hearing before the IRB. In some cases, claimants may only receive a quick risk check before removal—an approach critics argue lacks fairness and independence.