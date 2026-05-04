Canada to fast-track PR for 33,000 workers to fill labour gaps in rural areas

The Canadian government has announced plans to accelerate permanent residence (PR) for up to 33,000 workers already living in the country, as part of efforts to address labour shortages in smaller and rural communities.

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Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced progress on the department’s one-time In-Canada Workers Initiative, as announced in Budget 2025, which accelerates the transition of up to 33,000 workers in Canada to permanent residence in 2026 and 2027.

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These individuals have already established strong roots in their communities and are contributing to a stronger Canadian economy.

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According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, at least 20,000 workers will be granted PR status in 2026, with the remaining to follow in 2027. So far, 3,600 workers have already been granted permanent residence between January and February 2026 under the programme.

The initiative targets workers who have been living in smaller and rural communities for at least two years and are already.

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The IRCC is initially accelerating eligible applications from existing inventories of work permit holders who have applied for permanent residence in the Provincial Nominee Program, the Atlantic Immigration Program, the community immigration pilots, the caregiver pilots or the Agri­Food Pilot, the release reads.

“This initiative is designed to promote economic growth and address labour shortages in key sectors where they are most needed—in smaller Canadian communities,” Diab said, adding that the move would provide “certainty and stability” to maintain and grow vibrant local economies.

The statement further reads that the initiative will help reduce the existing backlog of permanent residence applications and supports Ottawa’s target of bringing down the share of temporary residents to below 5 percent of the population by 2027.