DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Diaspora / Canadian Foreign Minister Anita in Delhi to reset ties, push strategic cooperation with India

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita in Delhi to reset ties, push strategic cooperation with India

Anita Anand to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:55 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Canada Foreign Minister Anita Anand being welcomed on her first official visit to India, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Advertisement

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, marking a key step in efforts to reset bilateral relations and build a framework for deeper strategic cooperation between India and Canada.

Advertisement

Anand, who is on her first official visit to India since assuming office, will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Advertisement

The discussions are expected to focus on trade diversification, energy transformation, investment, and security cooperation. She is also scheduled to travel to Mumbai to meet Canadian and Indian business leaders to strengthen partnerships aimed at creating jobs and expanding economic opportunities in both countries.

Advertisement

Her visit comes amid a cautious thaw in relations that had hit a historic low following the 2023 diplomatic row between New Delhi and Ottawa over allegations linking India to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia—a charge India dismissed as “absurd and motivated.” The fallout saw both countries expelling diplomats, suspending visa services, and freezing trade talks.

The leadership change in Ottawa earlier this year has since created an opening for rapprochement. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis in June helped lay the groundwork for rebuilding trust, followed by the revival of senior-level consultations in September.

Advertisement

Last month, National Security Advisers from both countries met in New Delhi, where counter-terrorism and organised crime dominated discussions. The meeting gained significance as India has repeatedly voiced concern over extremist groups operating from Canadian soil.

Just days after the NSA talks, Canada designated the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, a move seen in New Delhi as an acknowledgment of India’s longstanding security concerns.

Officials said Anand’s visit is aimed at consolidating the momentum from recent high-level exchanges and exploring practical steps to rebuild trust through trade, security, and people-to-people links.

Diplomatic observers view the visit as a crucial opportunity for both sides to turn a page in a relationship tested by political turbulence and diaspora-linked tensions, and to re-anchor engagement on shared democratic and economic interests.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts