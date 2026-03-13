DT
Home / Diaspora / Canadian passport: It will cost more to get it starting March 31

Canadian passport: It will cost more to get it starting March 31

Passport fees rise March 31 as Canada promises 30-day processing guarantee

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:07 PM Mar 13, 2026 IST
Canadians would face higher passport fees starting this spring, as the federal government adjusts costs to reflect inflation and the growing expenses of producing secure travel documents.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on Tuesday that most passport and travel document fees would rise on March 31, 2026. The adjustment comes more than a decade after the last increase in 2013, and the government says fees will now be updated annually.

For Canadians applying within the country, a five-year regular adult passport would cost $122.50, up $2.50, while the 10-year adult passport would increase $3.50 to $163.50. A five-year child passport would rise $1.50 to $58.50.

Canadians living abroad will also see higher fees. A 10-year adult passport would jump $6.25 to $266.25, while a five-year adult passport would cost $194.25, an increase of $4.25. Fees for urgent pickup, weekend or statutory holiday service, temporary passports, and interim passports would also go up.

In addition to the fee changes, the government is strengthening service accountability. Starting April 1, 2026, complete passport applications are promised to be processed within 30 business days, or the service will be free. Refunds will be issued automatically if processing exceeds the 30-day timeline, requiring no action from applicants.

Currently, Passport Canada processes regular applications in approximately 20 business days, whether submitted in person, by mail, online, or at Service Canada outreach sites.

The government says these measures aim to provide a simpler, more predictable experience for Canadians while maintaining sustainable and consistent passport services.

