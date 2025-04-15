Canadian PM Mark Carney’s Baisakhi visit sparks debate over religious sensitivity

Prime Minister Mark Carney recently attended Baisakhi celebrations at Ottawa Sikh Society Gurdwara, where he participated in traditional prayers and served meals in Langar Hall alongside his wife, Diana Fox Carney.

While his presence was praised by the Sikh community, it also sparked controversy online. Some critics accused him of selective outreach, arguing that he ignored Palm Sunday, a significant Christian holiday that coincided with Baisakhi. Social media figure Oli London criticised Carney on X, saying he prioritised Baisakhi over Palm Sunday, which led to a polarised debate.

Critics claimed Carney was pandering to minority communities at the expense of the Christian majority. One user harshly criticised him, while others noted his absence of acknowledgment regarding Passover, further fuelling the debate.

However, supporters defended his actions, highlighting the inclusive nature of ‘langar’, which welcomes people of all faiths.