Chandigarh advocate Vikrant Jolly qualifies as Barrister and Solicitor in Ontario

Bringing pride to Chandigarh and his family, young advocate Vikrant Jolly has successfully qualified as a Barrister and Solicitor in Ontario, Canada, after clearing the Barrister & Solicitor Licensing Examinations conducted in Toronto.

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The results of the licensing examinations were declared on August 12. Vikrant, who is enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Association of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, is set to be formally called to the Bar of Ontario later this year.

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Vikrant’s father, Dr Tejwinder Singh, a retired District and Sessions Judge, expressed pride at his son’s achievement and described it as a landmark moment for the family. He said Vikrant was the first member of the family to attain the distinction of qualifying as a Barrister and Solicitor in Ontario.

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Dr Tejwinder Singh himself was recognised as the youngest Magistrate in India, with the achievement finding mention in the 1993 edition of the Limca Book of Records.

Vikrant’s mother, Kamaldeep Bhandari, has had a distinguished career in public service and the cultural field. She has appeared in several films and has served as RTS Commissioner, Punjab, and RTI Commissioner, Haryana.