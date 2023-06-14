 Chinese-origin man convicted of assaulting and abusing Indian woman in Singapore : The Tribune India

Chinese-origin man convicted of assaulting and abusing Indian woman in Singapore

The prosecution said the eyewitness, who was unrelated to either party, testified that she saw a man kicking the lady

Chinese-origin man convicted of assaulting and abusing Indian woman in Singapore

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Singapore, June 14

A Singaporean man of Chinese origin has been convicted of verbally insulting and kicking in the chest an Indian lady, who did not wear her mask properly while brisk walking to the workplace during Covid-19.

Wong Xing Fong, 32, attacked Madam Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai, 57, near the Northvale condominium in Choa Chu Kang in May 2021.

Wong, who was convicted on Tuesday, is expected to be sentenced on July 31 for kicking Vishnubhai in the chest (assault) and wounding her feelings, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Vishnubhai testified that she was brisk walking to Choa Chu Kang stadium, where she worked at a fast-food restaurant, with her mask down when she heard someone shouting.

She turned and saw Wong and his fiancee Chua Yun Han. She did not know the couple, but they told her to “mask up”.

Brisk walking was one of the activities exempted from covering the mouth and nose with a mask.

The prosecution told the court Vishnubhai explained to the couple that she was brisk walking and gestured to illustrate that she was exercising and sweating.

“The accused scolded the complainant (and verbally insulted her). To de-escalate the matter, the complainant responded, ‘God bless you’,” the prosecution added.

“The accused, however, kicked the complainant in her chest area. He and (his fiancee) then jogged off.

Vishnubhai testified that an eyewitness helped her to her feet and applied plaster to a wound on her left forearm. She filed a police report that evening.

The prosecution said the eyewitness, who was unrelated to either party, testified that she saw a man kicking the lady.

Describing Vishnubhai as a truthful witness, the prosecution said, “It is absurd to suggest that the complainant framed the accused, a stranger, out of the blue.”

Wong claimed that Vishnubhai was sarcastic and aggressive, and hurled vulgarities at him.

He also claimed that she spat at him and his fiancee, and he reacted by pushing the victim. While he accepted that he had used vulgarities, he denied they were racial insults.

But the prosecution said any allegation that Vishnubhai spat at him was “fatally contradicted” by the conduct of Wong and his fiancee.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Canada says will provide 'appropriate remedy' for Indian students facing deportation

2
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

3
Punjab

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

4
Punjab

NHAI plans to remove Gurdaspur from Delhi-Katra expressway route

5
Nation

2 Air India pilots grounded for allowing female friend inside cockpit

6
Nation

NEET UG 2023 results: Pranjal and Ashika Aggarwal of Punjab bag all India top 2 female ranks

7
Nation

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at earliest

8
Nation

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn't give in to US pressure on Ukraine

9
Punjab

Abuse complaint against Punjab minister Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

10
Punjab

‘Sexual misconduct’: Victim ‘withdraws’ complaint against Punjab minister Kataruchak, say sources

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Militants kill 9, injure 25 in Manipur

In fresh violence in Manipur, militants kill 9, injure 25

Unofficial sources put the death toll at 11

Tamil Nadu minister Balaji arrested after ED raids his premises, breaks down at hospital

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at earliest

Had complained of chest pain

EXPLAINER: Who is V Senthil Balaji, also known for his loyalty to late Jayalalithaa?

EXPLAINER: Who is V Senthil Balaji, also known for his loyalty to late Jayalalithaa

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

DGP tweets to this effect

Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

The powerful cyclone will make landfall near Jakhau port on ...


Cities

View All

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Now, contractors to lose security deposit for defects in dev works

At crossroads of history, film on Attari Junction may witness I-Day release

Health Dept employees not paid salaries for six months

Better medical services my priority, says new SMO

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Chandigarh government schools draw 18,000 applications for Class XI

Showers bring relief in Chandigarh, more on cards

Hoarding falls on cab in Zirakpur

10 of gang held for duping scores of crores

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Nuh police bust gang of drug smugglers, 6 held

NMRC to restart free e-rickshaw

Man wanted for twin murders lands in Delhi Police net

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, best friends set to study MBBS in AIIMS

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, both friends set to study MBBS at Delhi's AIIMS

Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Newly wed couple attacked outside police station in Adampur; cops mute spectators

Kapurthala: Hardeep Puri gives job letters to over 150 aspirants

LPG supplier robbed of Rss 45K at gunpoint

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire

Interstate arms supply gang busted, 1 arrested

PPCB imposes Rs 75L environmental compensation on PDA Focal Point

Tremors felt in city

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Powercom staff to start work-to-rule from today

Patiala: Legal awareness meet organised

Farmers stage protest over hike in VAT on fuel

Rs 28.20-cr works approved for Fatehgarh Sahib