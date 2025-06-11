Clear vision, sustained efforts: Dr Harinder Sandhu’s success story from Punjab to Canada

Dr Harinder Sandhu, currently the president and chairman of Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario (RCDSO), a top regulatory body, has had a distinguished career. He is a former chairman of Committee of Dental Deans of Canada and president of Association of Canadian Faculties of Dentistry (ACFD). He has served as a member of Canadian Dental Accreditation Commission (CDAC) and National Board of Dental Examiners (NDEB). Dr Sandhu was also Dean of Dentistry at University of Western Ontario.

After immigrating to Canada in August 1975, Dr Sandhu’s journey was not without its challenges. He had practiced dentistry at Government Health Centre in Ajnala for two years after completing his Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) from Government Dental University, Amritsar. However, in Canada, he discovered that his degrees from India were not recognised due to strict professional regulations.

Dr Sandhu shared his experiences, saying, “My earlier times were a period of social and financial struggle. It was a period of uncertainty. Besides raising money for basic family expenditure, I had to work very hard on myself to integrate into the Canadian system.” He emphasised the importance of adapting to the local culture and work environment, stating, “I always tell students that they need to adopt the living culture of the country where they want to study, work, or settle down for better personal results.”

Dr Sandhu pursued further education, enrolling in a Doctor of Philosophy in Anatomy (PhD) programme at University of Ottawa and later winning a fellowship for Specialty Training in Periodontics at Loma Linda University in California. He inspired his children to enter the healthcare profession, and they are now doing well.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr Sandhu is known for his detailed descriptions of important incidents in Punjab’s political history after Independence. He has a photographic memory, evident from his narration of the rise and fall of former chief minister Partap Singh Kairon and the political journey of former CM Parkash Singh Badal.

Dr. Sandhu credits The Tribune as a significant source of information for him, saying, “The main source of my information has always been The Tribune since my early years of growing up when I studied at Government School, Bikhiwind. Even today, I wait for the paper to be uploaded on the internet every evening. The paper, in fact, has been a part of my being.”

“I come from a political family. My father, the late S Baghel Singh, and my elder brother, the late S Gurjatinder Paul Singh, were both involved in Punjab politics. Their advocacy for the people in their area, regardless of party affiliation, was a hallmark of their leadership. They took principled political stands that were sometimes contrary to their personal political alignment,” Dr Sandhu says.

When asked about his decision not to pursue a career in Canadian politics, Dr Sandhu said it was a collective family decision, prioritising quality time with his growing family. He emphasises the importance of adaptability for students and professionals looking to settle in a new country.

“Going back to my personal experience, I believe education should be universal. In today’s interconnected world with internet connectivity, I see no reason why the education system in villages should differ from the one in cities or, for that matter, anywhere in the world. Universities need to update their curricula, but more importantly, we need to equip our teachers with training in pedagogy. Achieving the right teacher-student dynamic is key to a happier and healthier future,” he says with a smile.

“I know it’s challenging to take the Punjab out of a Punjabi. Personally, it took me at least 10 years to settle down. I advise students to work on their adaptability first. By doing so, they’ll be able to adjust to the new system more quickly than I did.”