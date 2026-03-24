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Home / Diaspora / Coffee with a Cop: Canadian Police invite residents for candid chats

Coffee with a Cop: Canadian Police invite residents for candid chats

The post on X says this national community initiative turns the usual police-public dynamic upside down

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:04 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Inspector Donovan Tait, Operations Officer, Nanaimo RCMP, put it plainly: “Making genuine connections with the public is critical to effective policing."
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Want to sit down with a real-life Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, sip some coffee, and talk about anything—from neighbourhood safety to life in Nanaimo—without the uniform feeling like a barrier? The Nanaimo RCMP is rolling out the red carpet (or rather, the coffee cup) for just that.

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The Nanaimo RCMP is the local detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which serves the city of Nanaimo and surrounding communities on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. It provides policing, crime prevention, and public safety services across urban and rural areas.

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The Nanaimo RCMP has posted the invite on social media platform X and media releases.

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Inspector Donovan Tait, Operations Officer, Nanaimo RCMP, put it plainly: “Making genuine connections with the public is critical to effective policing. These events let people see us as real people—neighbours who live here, raise families here, and proudly call Nanaimo home. Face-to-face conversations build the trust that makes our community safer and stronger.”

Superintendent Eric Rochette, Officer Incharge of the Nanaimo RCMP, added: “Officers need to step out of the patrol cars and meet people where they are. ‘Coffee with a Cop’ creates that approachable space.”

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The post on X also said, “This national community initiative turns the usual police-public dynamic upside down: no formal complaints, no notebooks—just officers and residents chatting like neighbours over a hot cup of coffee. Ask questions, share ideas, give feedback, or simply say hello and put a face to the badge.”

The event is open to all, with no appointments required.

The detachment has announced the return of its popular “Coffee with a Cop” event, scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2026, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Country Grocer, 1800 Dufferin Crescent, Nanaimo, British Columbia.

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