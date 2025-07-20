DT
Coldplay concert: Indian couple's on-stage moment steals spotlight from CEO Andy Byron's 'kiss cam' drama

Coldplay concert: Indian couple’s on-stage moment steals spotlight from CEO Andy Byron’s ‘kiss cam’ drama

Chris Martin cracks joke with the couple before bringing them up, asking twice, “Are you really engaged to each other?”
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:08 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
Chris Martin invites Indian couple on stage. Instagram/@coldplay
Coldplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Wednesday has become the talk of the internet largely for the viral ‘kiss cam’ moment involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR head. However, there is another video involving an Indian couple and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin that has surfaced from the same night and is now being widely shared on social media.

Chris Martin invites Indian couple on stage

The video shows Chris pausing his performance to invite an Indian couple on stage after noticing their handmade sign in the crowd that read, “Just engaged, can we sing ‘Magic’ together?”

Take a look below:

Martin cracked a joke with the couple before bringing them up, asking twice, “Are you really engaged to each other?” Once they confirmed, he said, “That’s better, we don’t need any surprises”. The singer then performed the band’s song ‘Magic’ with the couple, even altering a line to include their names. The moment ended with a hug from the Coldplay frontman and applause from the crowd.

