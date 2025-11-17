DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Diaspora / Congress condoles death of Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Congress condoles death of Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Several Indian Umrah pilgrims are feared dead in a horrific bus accident

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:28 PM Nov 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Photo: PTI file
Advertisement

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condoled the death of Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and urged the Centre to closely coordinate with state authorities to provide succour to the families of the deceased.

Advertisement

Several Indian Umrah pilgrims, most of them hailing from Telangana, are feared dead in a horrific bus accident in Saudi Arabia’s Madina early Monday.

Advertisement

Around 40 Indians were on board the bus which reportedly collided with an oil tanker at around 1:30 am (IST).

Advertisement

“Deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching tragedy near Medinah, Saudi Arabia involving several Indian nationals. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured,” he said in a post on X.

“The Union Government, through the @MEAIndia should closely coordinate with state authorities and the families of the victims here in India to provide succour and relief, in this difficult time,” he said.

Advertisement

Kharge said he has instructed the Telangana chief minister to provide all possible assistance to the families of the victims, and is closely monitoring the situation.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said in a post on X that the road accident in Saudi Arabia has shocked him.

“The news that several Telangana residents who had gone on a pilgrimage to Mecca have died in this incident has caused deep sorrow.

“I have instructed the Chief Secretary and DGP of the state government to immediately speak to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and Embassy officials to inquire about the well-being of our people and take relief measures,” he said.

“The government will stand by the affected families. I urge them to be brave,” Reddy added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts