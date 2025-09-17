Courtship period photos of US woman,71, who travelled to Punjab to marry 75-year-old NRI

The murder of Rupinder Kaur Pandher, a US citizen who had travelled to Punjab for marriage, has revealed a chilling plot involving her would-be groom and a hired killer.

Rupinder Kaur, originally from Punjab but residing in the United States, had arrived in India earlier this year after accepting a marriage proposal from Charanjit Singh Grewal, a UK-based NRI hailing from Mehma Singh Wala village in Ludhiana district.

The two reportedly had been in touch for several months.

Though the marriage had not yet been solemnised, the couple had visited several religious and tourist destinations across Punjab.

Photos recovered by police shows the two together at a prominent Sikh shrine, indicating a close relationship during their courtship period.

However, Rupinder’s disappearance soon after arriving in Ludhiana raised alarm. When her phone was switched off and she failed to contact her family in the US, her sister, Kamal Kaur Khairah, filed a missing person complaint and contacted the US Embassy for assistance. Soon it was found she was murdered by a hired killer by her would-be groom.