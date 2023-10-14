 Death of Indian-origin student-athlete in Singapore: Coach failed to check on his health: Report : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Death of Indian-origin student-athlete in Singapore: Coach failed to check on his health: Report

Death of Indian-origin student-athlete in Singapore: Coach failed to check on his health: Report

The student had felt unwell following a 400-metre fitness time trial, was told by the coach to rest

Death of Indian-origin student-athlete in Singapore: Coach failed to check on his health: Report

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Singapore, October 14

An investigation into the death of a 14-year-old Indian-origin student-athlete at the Singapore Sports School, has revealed there was a safety lapse as his badminton coach failed to check on his well-being before leaving the track.

The coach has been served a notice of dismissal, according to a Channel News Asia report on Saturday.

Pranav Madhaik, who was part of the school's badminton academy and had aspired to be an Olympic champion, felt unwell following a 400-metre fitness time trial on October 5.

Pranav was taken to the National University Hospital and he died on Wednesday (October 11).

In a press release on Saturday, the Singapore Sports School laid out the timeline of events leading to the boy's death and the findings of the investigation.

After completing his time trial session on October 5 at about 6.26 pm, Pranav reported to the badminton coach that he felt unwell.

Time trials and conditioning sessions are a regular part of student-athletes' training plans, according to the school.

The coach told Pranav to rest as he had previously reported being unwell but recovered after resting.

Pranav rested at the side of the starting point while the coach attended to the time-trial data on his phone.

He subsequently left the track to brief other student-athletes on competition matters, not realising that Pranav was still resting at the same location.

The coach then left the school premises after the briefing.

The badminton coach should have checked on Pranav to ensure his well-being before leaving the track, the school said.

He did not account for all his student-athletes before dismissing them from training, which was not in accordance with the school's safety protocols.

"The Singapore Sports School takes this matter seriously. The coach has been served a notice of dismissal," it said.

"The school is also reviewing and strengthening all its safety protocols, and emphasised to coaches and staff the importance of adhering to them."       While Pranav was resting, he interacted with two other groups of student-athletes that walked by.

A few of them approached him and, according to their accounts, did not notice anything unusual with Pranav at the time.

The last group interacted with Pranav at around 6.35 p.m. About five minutes later, a track and field coach who was walking by noticed him at the side of the track and approached him to enquire about his condition.

The coach asked a student-athlete to get water for the teenager. After returning with water, the student-athlete made another trip to get cold water at Pranav's request.

The track and field coach then assessed that Pranav had difficulty getting up even with help from other student-athletes, and activated the school's boarding staff to assist at 6.45 pm.

An ambulance was called at about 6.50 pm and the school's boarding staff called Pranav's parents around three minutes later.

The ambulance arrived at about 7.02 p.m. and transported the boy to the National University Hospital at about 7.19 p.m. Pranav was accompanied by the badminton coach, who had returned after initially leaving the school premises.

Pranav was admitted to the hospital and given medical care but died on October 11. The cause of death was cardiac arrest with antecedent cause of congenital malformation of coronary vessels, said the school.

The school added it met with Pranav's parents on Friday evening and shared with them its findings.

"The school extends our deepest condolences to the family of Pranav, and is supporting the family in their time of grief," the press release said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress

2
Delhi

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

3
Ludhiana

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

4
World

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms

5
Punjab

Opposition from PCC leaders delays ‘ghar wapsi’ of ex-party men

6
World

Teacher killed, 2 hurt in knife attack in school in northern France: Police

7
Punjab

Banwarilal Purohit declares special Punjab Assembly session 'illegal'

8
Chandigarh

Jatinder Pal Malhotra named Chandigarh BJP chief

9
Punjab

Amit Shah: Modi govt ensured justice to '84 riot victims

10
World Cup 2023

'99 per cent he will...': Rohit Sharma drops major hint on Shubman Gill's chances of featuring against Pakistan

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

India win toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan; Gill returns in place of Kishan

Hardik Pandya gets India its second wicket; Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq departs for 36

India win toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan; Shubman Gill...

Special Assembly session legal; central team won’t be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt

Special Assembly session legal; central team won't be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt

After the Cabinet meeting on Saturday afternoon, Finance Min...

18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab

18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab

Vivek Pratap Singh, principal secretary, health and family w...

Ahmedabad under tight security cordon for India-Pakistan cricket match; Gujarat police on 'alert mode'

Ahmedabad under tight security cordon for India-Pakistan cricket match; Gujarat police on 'alert mode'

More than 6,000 personnel of the state police along with the...

Fans upbeat ahead of marquee India Pakistan clash

Fans upbeat ahead of marquee India-Pakistan clash

Match to begin at 2pm on Saturday


Cities

View All

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

4-year-old boy dies at GND Hospital, family thrashes doc

Metalled streets, clean drinking water supply major needs, say residents

Not allocated by MC, parking lots functional

Anti-drug campaigner shot at in Tarn Taran, hospitalised; 3 booked

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

How Haryana’s man chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

How Haryana man's chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

Gangster shot at in Baltana encounter

Fire at Sunny Enclave post

Applications invited for green cracker sale licence

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

80 hi-tech cameras put up on Mumbai e-way

L-G ‘displeased’ at delay in enforcing industrial relocation scheme

Fire at Delhi plastic factory

France holds edu fair to attract Indian students

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

After minister's assurance, unions open Jalandhar MC office lock

SGPC Poll: Schedule to prepare electoral rolls released

No clarity yet on Jalandhar municipal elections

Ludhiana doc booked under NDPS Act

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Four arrested by rural police in Dalla village murder case

Day after raid, 2 booked for running illegal de-addiction centre at village

Non-transfer of reserved land for EWS: GLADA bans property registration in 22 colonies

Ward Watch: Traffic congestions in old city markets irk residents

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Athletics meet begins at NIS

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib MC passes 20 resolutions, approves Rs 3-cr works

Prof's behaviour can be termed bad, rude and obscene: Report

Youth arrested for murder of salon owner