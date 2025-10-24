Debate erupts over how undocumented driver Jashanpreet Singh accused in California crash get truck licence

A devastating eight-car collision that killed three people has reignited debate over commercial driver’s license regulations and immigration enforcement in the United States.

Advertisement

Authorities have identified the driver accused of causing the crash as 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, who was allegedly driving a commercial truck under the influence of drugs.

Advertisement

The collision occurred on the I-10 Freeway when Singh’s big rig struck slowing traffic, igniting a massive fire that claimed three lives and injured several others, including Singh himself.

Advertisement

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Singh is an undocumented immigrant from India who entered the US through the southern border in 2022 and was later released into the country. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has lodged a detainer request following his arrest on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

At a White House briefing on Thursday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticised what she described as a “disturbing pattern” of states issuing commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) to undocumented immigrants. She confirmed that California had granted Singh a CDL and said the Department of Transportation (DOT) is investigating the matter.

Advertisement

“California gave this individual a license, and the Department of Transportation is looking into how this happened,” Leavitt said. “Secretary [Sean] Duffy has made it clear that licenses must not be issued to individuals who are ineligible or unqualified to operate commercial vehicles.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy condemned California’s failure to enforce federal English-language testing requirements for CDL applicants. He warned that the state could lose over $40 million in federal highway safety funding if it remains noncompliant.

“California’s reckless disregard is an affront to the millions of Americans who expect us to keep them safe,” Duffy said in a prior statement. “If the state fails to correct these issues, we will not hesitate to pull federal funding.”

The incident has fueled political and public debate over a proposed measure known as the SAFE Drivers Act, which would ban foreign-language CDL tests and revoke licenses issued to undocumented immigrants. Supporters say it would enhance road safety, while critics argue it unfairly targets immigrant communities.

Immigrant advocates and members of the Sikh community have expressed concern that such rhetoric could lead to increased discrimination and violence against Sikhs and South Asians across the country.

The case remains under investigation. Singh is currently in custody and faces multiple felony charges.

With inputs from agencies