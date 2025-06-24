Diljit Dosanjh recognised by Canadian university amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' row over Hania Aamir

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, often in the spotlight for both his artistry and controversies, has earned a unique distinction. Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) in Canada has announced a groundbreaking course dedicated to the singer-actor, set to explore his cultural and musical impact across the globe.

Advertisement

The announcement comes as Diljit faces intense backlash in India over his decision to cast Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, reigniting debates about artistic freedom amid heightened geopolitical tensions. These developments, along with past controversies, underscore the complex journey of a global icon navigating fame, identity, and national sentiment.

In a historic move, TMU’s The Creative School will launch the course in late 2026, focusing on Diljit’s contributions to Punjabi music, global pop culture, and diasporic identity. Announced at the Billboard Summit during Toronto’s NXNE festival, the course marks the first time a Canadian university has centered an academic programme on a Punjabi artist.

Advertisement

Dr Charlie Wall-Andrews, Assistant Professor at TMU, emphasised Diljit’s role in showcasing “the cultural influence and economic potential of Punjabi music on the world stage.”

Canadian media reports say the curriculum will explore how Diljit’s work bridges cultures, mobilises South Asian communities, and fosters creative entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

Mo Ghoneim, President of Billboard UK and Canada, praised the Punjabi singer-actor as “the perfect fit for this program,” citing his ability to connect generations and transcend borders.

Sonali Singh, Diljit Dosanjh’s manager and CEO of Ripple Effect Studios, called the recognition “long overdue,” noting that his journey reflects “cultural pride, creative freedom, and global representation for Punjabi and South Asian communities.”

The announcement follows Diljit’s meteoric rise on the world stage. From his record-breaking Dil-Luminati Tour, which sold out the largest Punjabi concert ever held outside India, to his historic performance at Coachella 2023—as the first Punjabi artist to perform at the festival—Diljit Dosanjh has reshaped global perceptions of Punjabi culture. His critically acclaimed role in Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) and his debut at the Met Gala 2025 further cemented his status as a cultural ambassador.

However, his latest project, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, has triggered outrage in India. The film, slated for an overseas-only release on June 27, features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir alongside Diljit, who also serves as a producer. The cast also includes Pakistani actors Nasir Chinyoti and Daniel Khawar, a decision that has drawn sharp criticism amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.

India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror camps in Pakistan, further intensified public sentiment against cross-border collaborations.

The trailer for ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, shared by Diljit on Instagram, is geo-blocked in India, with YouTube showing a message that the video is unavailable in the country. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny clearance for the film, citing the inclusion of Pakistani actors.

FWICE President BN Tiwari announced a “strict ban” on all future projects involving Diljit and the film’s producers, calling the collaboration “insensitive.”

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also condemned the casting decision, calling for a nationwide boycott of the film and urging Indian artists to cut ties with Diljit Dosanjh.

Social media has further amplified the backlash, with users accusing Dosanjh of “betraying national sentiment” and questioning his patriotism. One post on X labeled him a “Khalistani”, criticising Aamir’s alleged comments against Operation Sindoor—though no verified evidence links her to ISI propaganda.

Another user wrote: “Shame on Diljit Dosanjh collaborating with Hania Aamir so soon after Operation Sindoor! Where’s the patriotism?”

Producer Gunbir Singh Sidhu defended the film, stating it was shot before the recent conflict and that its overseas-only release aims to respect Indian sentiments.

This is not the first time Dosanjh has faced public controversy. During his Coachella 2023 performance, he gestured toward a fan holding the Indian flag, which some interpreted as a signal to lower it—sparking accusations of disrespect. Dosanjh later clarified that his intent was to foster unity.

He also faced backlash for spelling Punjab as “Panjab” in a social media post, with critics accusing him of promoting a Pakistani identity. Dosanjh responded that the term referenced the historical meaning of “the land of five rivers.”