Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

PTI

New York, June 27

Diwali, the festival of lights, will now be enshrined as a school holiday in New York City, authorities announced here and described it as a “victory” for the city's residents, including the Indian community.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he was proud that the State Assembly and the State Senate have passed the bill making Diwali a New York City Public School holiday.

“And we feel confident that the governor is going to sign this bill into law,” he said at a special announcement from City Hall on Monday.

“This is a victory, not only from the men and women of the Indian community and all communities that celebrate Diwali, but it's a victory for New York,” Adams said.

Diwali will be a public school holiday in New York City beginning this year.

New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, the first Indian-American woman ever elected to a New York State office, said for over two decades, the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean community has fought for this moment.

“Today, the mayor and I are proud to stand before the whole world and say that from now on and forever, Diwali will be a school holiday in New York City.”

Rajkumar said the Diwali holiday is to be enshrined in law.

