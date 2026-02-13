'Dream of millions': Dubai ruler’s surprise visit at Qudra Lake turns once-in-a-lifetime moment for Indian family

A random outing at Qudra Lake, usually known for calm desert views and outdoor activities, became a once-in-a-lifetime moment for an Indian family visiting it.

The surprise came in the Saih Al Salam Desert when Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum casually passed by during a visit.

He was travelling without heavy security.

The moment was captured by Sourabh Jain, who was at the lake with his family.

In a video posed on Instagram, the Dubai ruler is seen rolling down his car window, greeting the family warmly, blessing the children, and inviting them to take a photograph with him.

“A random weekend at Qudra Lakes turned unforgettable when we spotted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passing by. His kindness and warmth as he blessed the kids made it a truly special moment,” Jain wrote in his post, which has since gone viral.

Social media users reacted with admiration and envy. “This is the dream of millions,” one user commented, while another wrote, “My longtime wish is to meet him.”

The children, unaware of formal protocols, simply experienced a friendly gesture from a smiling stranger who stopped to greet them.

Qudra Lake is popular for its artificial, heart-shaped Love Lake, diverse wildlife, cycling tracks stretching over 80 km, and activities such as camping, picnics, birdwatching and sunset viewing—making it a favourite getaway for residents and tourists.