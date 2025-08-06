'Embassy of Khalistan' set up at Nijjar’s former gurdwara premises in Canada

A self-styled 'Embassy of the Republic of Khalistan' has been set up in Surrey, Canada, on the premises of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, once led by slain Khalistani sympathiser Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Advertisement

Lmao Khalistanis have declared sovereign territory "Republic of Khalistan" in Surrey, BC at the Sikh Gurdwara Canadian laws will no longer be enforced there (they weren't anyway) pic.twitter.com/fG3IsFFuez — Journalist V (@OnTheNewsBeat) August 5, 2025

The move, led by banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), comes amid renewed efforts by India and Canada to mend ties after a diplomatic freeze following Nijjar’s 2023 killing.

Advertisement

The symbolic embassy openly supports Nijjar and coincides with preparations for another Khalistan referendum. Many have expressed concern, calling it further proof of Canada’s inaction against extremist elements.

One wrote on X: "How is the declaration of a ‘Republic of Khalistan’ (at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara, Surrey, BC) within 🇨🇦 is being allowed to stand? Is this not a direct challenge to our national sovereignty & unity? Isn’t it unconstitutional & potentially seditious under Canadian law."

Advertisement

Another questioned: From Republic of Canada to Republic of Khalistan, this is what Canada wanted to become".

"Khalistanis have proclaimed the "Republic of #Khalistan" as a sovereign territory at the Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, BC. Will Canadian laws be enforced there, @MarkJCarney?", wrote another.

How is the declaration of a ‘Republic of Khalistan’ (at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara, Surrey, BC) within 🇨🇦 is being allowed to stand? Is this not a direct challenge to our national sovereignty & unity? Isn’t it unconstitutional & potentially seditious under Canadian law? pic.twitter.com/0gKv5AdzKO — Ruchi Wali 🇨🇦 (@WaliRuchi) August 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Canada’s own intelligence agency, CSIS, has recently acknowledged the ongoing threat from Khalistani extremists operating within its borders.