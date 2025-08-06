DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Diaspora / 'Embassy of Khalistan' set up at Nijjar’s former gurdwara premises in Canada

'Embassy of Khalistan' set up at Nijjar’s former gurdwara premises in Canada

The move, led by banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), comes amid renewed efforts by India and Canada to mend ties after a diplomatic freeze following Nijjar’s 2023 killing
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:30 PM Aug 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: X
Advertisement

A self-styled 'Embassy of the Republic of Khalistan' has been set up in Surrey, Canada, on the premises of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, once led by slain Khalistani sympathiser Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Advertisement

The move, led by banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), comes amid renewed efforts by India and Canada to mend ties after a diplomatic freeze following Nijjar’s 2023 killing.

Advertisement

The symbolic embassy openly supports Nijjar and coincides with preparations for another Khalistan referendum. Many have expressed concern, calling it further proof of Canada’s inaction against extremist elements.

One wrote on X: "How is the declaration of a ‘Republic of Khalistan’ (at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara, Surrey, BC) within 🇨🇦 is being allowed to stand? Is this not a direct challenge to our national sovereignty & unity? Isn’t it unconstitutional & potentially seditious under Canadian law."

Advertisement

Another questioned: From Republic of Canada to Republic of Khalistan, this is what Canada wanted to become".

"Khalistanis have proclaimed the "Republic of #Khalistan" as a sovereign territory at the Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, BC. Will Canadian laws be enforced there,  @MarkJCarney?", wrote another. 

Meanwhile, Canada’s own intelligence agency, CSIS, has recently acknowledged the ongoing threat from Khalistani extremists operating within its borders.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts