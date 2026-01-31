Mira Nair, Mamdani’s mom, mentioned in Epstein files; Story in 5 points
The email, sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Jeffrey Epstein, describes the gathering as celebrating a film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair. Nair’s name appears only in connection with the event, and the documents contain no allegation of wrongdoing.
The mention has attracted attention because Nair is the mother of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. DOJ officials caution that references in emails or social records do not imply criminal involvement and must be interpreted carefully.
