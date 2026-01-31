DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Mira Nair, Mamdani's mom, mentioned in Epstein files; Story in 5 points

Mira Nair, Mamdani’s mom, mentioned in Epstein files; Story in 5 points

Nair’s name appears only in connection with the event, and the documents contain no allegation of wrongdoing

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:19 AM Jan 31, 2026 IST
Mira Nair. File photo
Newly released Department of Justice documents from the Epstein files include a 2009 email referencing an after-party held at Ghislaine Maxwell’s New York townhouse.

The email, sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Jeffrey Epstein, describes the gathering as celebrating a film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair. Nair’s name appears only in connection with the event, and the documents contain no allegation of wrongdoing.

The mention has attracted attention because Nair is the mother of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. DOJ officials caution that references in emails or social records do not imply criminal involvement and must be interpreted carefully.

DOJ release

Newly released DOJ documents from the Epstein files include a 2009 email referencing a social event at Ghislaine Maxwell’s New York townhouse.

Email Details

The email, sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Jeffrey Epstein, states she had just left an after-party celebrating a film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair.

Mention of Mira Nair

Mira Nair’s name appears only in the context of the film celebration; the document contains no allegation of wrongdoing against her.

Public attention

The mention has drawn scrutiny because Nair is the mother of politician Zohran Mamdani, giving the disclosure contemporary political relevance despite its historical nature.

Context warning

DOJ officials say that mentions in emails or guest lists do not imply criminal involvement, noting the files contain millions of pages of largely unverified or contextual references.

