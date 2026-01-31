Mira Nair, Mamdani’s mom, mentioned in Epstein files; Story in 5 points

Newly released Department of Justice documents from the Epstein files include a 2009 email referencing an after-party held at Ghislaine Maxwell’s New York townhouse.

The email, sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Jeffrey Epstein, describes the gathering as celebrating a film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair. Nair’s name appears only in connection with the event, and the documents contain no allegation of wrongdoing.

The mention has attracted attention because Nair is the mother of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. DOJ officials caution that references in emails or social records do not imply criminal involvement and must be interpreted carefully.

